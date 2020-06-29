SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Cam Newton to Patriots Adds Intrigue to Seahawks 2020 Schedule

Corbin Smith

There's no such thing as an easy game in the NFL and considering their history as a perennial contender under coach Bill Belichick, there's no way Pete Carroll and the Seahawks would have been sleeping on the Tom Brady-less Patriots in Week 2.

When Seattle's scheduled initially came out, with New England set to break in a first-time starter in Jarrett Stidham as Brady's replacement, the matchup certainly looked like one of the more winnable ones on the slate. The dynamic certainly changed thanks to a familiar foe joining forces with Belichick on Sunday, however.

According to Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the Patriots have agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Cam Newton on a one-year deal, adding a new layer of intrigue for their Week 2 prime time contest versus the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in mid-September.

Previously starring for the Panthers, Newton served as one of the Seahawks primary nemeses for close to a decade. The two teams played nine times over the past eight years, including twice in the playoffs, with the former first-round pick forming one of the most notable quarterback rivalries in the NFL against Russell Wilson.

For the most part, Seattle dominated the series against Carolina, winning five out of six regular season games since Wilson arrived as a third-round pick in 2012. But most of those games went down the wire and Newton got a slice of revenge by knocking the Seahawks out of the playoffs back in the 2015 Divisional Round, eventually leading his team to the Super Bowl.

Injuries have been a problem for the dual-threat quarterback over the past two seasons. After missing two games in 2018 with a shoulder issue, a Lisfranc fracture in his foot sidelined him for the final 14 games last year.

With a new coach in Matt Rhule replacing Ron Rivera, Carolina decided to go a different direction this offseason. The organization granted Newton permission to seek a trade, but when nothing came to fruition, he was released on March 24 and Teddy Bridgewater was signed as his replacement.

As former teammate and new Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen noted, the timing of Newton's release during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic hurt his chances of finding a new home quickly. Teams couldn't fly him in for a physical due to league-wide travel restrictions and several other veteran quarterbacks such as Nick Foles found jobs while he remained unsigned.

With training camps scheduled to start at the end of July, it started to look more and more possible Newton would have to settle for a backup job. Even Seattle had been linked to him as a possibility before re-signing Geno Smith.

Now, after a long wait heading into a season still clouded by uncertainty, Newton couldn't have possibly asked for a better landing spot given circumstances. While Stidham may still battle for the starting gig, the three-time Pro Bowler will have a great opportunity to resurrect his career with one of the league's signature franchises.

In the process, the rest of the AFC East has been put on notice that the Patriots may not be rebuilding after all and will be ready to compete for another division title. As for Wilson, Olsen, and the Seahawks, the addition of Newton turns their schedule up a notch on the difficulty scale early in the season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shaun Alexander Remains Seahawks' Most Glaring Hall of Fame Snub

More than a decade after his last NFL snap, the legacy of "Mr. Touchdown" has been forgotten or downplayed by Hall of Fame voters and it's a shame the former MVP isn't receiving the consideration he deserves.

Corbin Smith

by

Skinsluva

Seahawks Offseason Profile: Russell Wilson

Continuing to emerge as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, Russell Wilson stepped his game up another level in 2019. Set to enter the first year of his four-year, $140 million extension in 2020, what’s next for the superstar signal caller?

Thomas Hall10

Analysis: Who Wins Seahawks Nickel Cornerback Spot?

After earning extensive snaps in the playoffs as a rookie, Ugo Amadi will be the favorite to handle slot cornerback duties for the Seahawks. But he will have competition to push him and a by-committee approach might be worth consideration.

Corbin Smith

by

potterhawk

Seahawks 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Eagles

Withstanding a bevy of injuries to win the NFC East, Carson Wentz and the Eagles hope a much cleaner bill of health will allow them to return to the top of the NFC, making them one of the more challenging teams on the Seahawks schedule.

Corbin Smith

Can DK Metcalf Surpass Tyler Lockett as Seahawks Top Wideout in 2020?

The Seahawks have one of the most dynamic receiving duo catching passes from one of the top quarterbacks in the league. But can DK Metcalf surpass Tyler Lockett as Russell Wilson's "go-to guy?"

Colby Patnode

by

nmenert177777

Should Seahawks Entertain Extending FS Quandre Diggs Early?

After being acquired from Detroit halfway through the 2019 season, Diggs is under contract with Seattle for the next two seasons. With that said, could the fifth-year free safety receive a new deal before his walk year in 2021?

Thomas Hall10

by

Matthisao

Top 100 Seahawks Countdown: No. 10-1

Four Hall of Fame selections and several current stars with Canton-worthy resumes headline the top 10 Seahawks in franchise history.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Rams

Attempting to rebound from a disappointing finish to the 2019 season, a new-look Rams squad should still be a tough team to beat in the stacked NFC West.

Corbin Smith

Seahawk ESPYs Celebrate 2019 Season

With the regular ESPYs being done virtually this year due to COVID-19, the Seahawks put their own spin on the award show, having fans select their winners for best game, best play, and much more.

aryannaprasad

Film Breakdown: Jordyn Brooks Set to Dominate Run Game with Seahawks

In part three of an extensive film study, analyst Matty Brown breaks down first-round pick Jordyn Brooks' run fits and why he should be able to make a smooth transition into Seattle's 4-3 scheme.

Matty F. Brown

by

Footballfan55