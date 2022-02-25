Chances of Seahawks Playing in Germany's First NFL Game Improve With Reports of Buccaneers' Inclusion

Reports indicate that the Buccaneers will play host in Germany's first NFL regular-season game. As such, the Seahawks now have a one-in-nine chance to join the Super Bowl LV champions in Munich this fall.

In an effort to further expand its international presence, the NFL announced earlier this month that Germany will host a regular-season game for the first time ever in 2022. Joining Mexico City and London, Munich will become the third host city in the league's annual International Series, with Frankfurt also set to host games beginning in 2023.

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the home team in Munich's inaugural game will be the Buccaneers, who—along with the Chiefs, Panthers and Patriots—were granted access to marketing, fan engagement and commercialization in Germany as part of the NFL's Home Marketing Areas initiative in December.

For now, as Fischer notes, a date for the game has yet to be revealed, as well as the opponent Tampa Bay will face. That may very well be Carolina, given that it, too, is in the NFC South and shares the same international market.

But other possibilities, when looking at the Buccaneers' slate of home opponents for the 2022 season, include plenty of intriguing alternatives like the Bengals, Packers, Ravens, Saints, Falcons, Chiefs and defending champion Rams. Another? The Seahawks, who've played in two international games over the last decade and are scheduled to visit Tampa Bay for the first time since 2016 next season.

For those counting at home, Seattle has a one-in-nine chance to make the trip, which would hold significant meaning for several reasons. One being the chance that linebacker and International Player Pathway Program beneficiary Aaron Donkor's incredible journey to the NFL could come full circle with a return to his home country. Another being the avid fan base that has grown for the team in Germany, as partly evidenced by the German Sea Hawkers community.

Whether it winds up being in Germany or not, the Seahawks are set to face a much different-looking Buccaneers team than the one that toppled the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV a little over a year ago.

Following seven-time champion quarterback Tom Brady's retirement, 2021 second-round draft pick Kyle Trask is currently in line to be Tampa Bay's signal-caller later this year, though other options could be on the table. The team may also suffer more noteworthy departures in the coming months, with star receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski, center Ryan Jensen and others set to hit unrestricted free agency on March 14.

Fans eager to know whether or not Seattle will head to Munich this fall may have to wait a while to find out. The NFL is expected to release its 2022-23 schedule sometime in May.