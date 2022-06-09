Seahawks RB Chris Carson Not Given 'Green Light' For Minicamp, Remains Hopeful to Return

Still dealing with some flexibility-related issues with his surgically-repaired neck, Carson has an important date with doctors coming up in two weeks that could determine whether or not he plays football again.

After not being cleared to participate in mandatory minicamp this week, Chris Carson and the Seahawks remain in a holding pattern as the veteran running back attempts to return from cervical neck fusion surgery.

Speaking with reporters following Thursday's final minicamp practice, coach Pete Carroll indicated Carson didn't receive the go ahead to return as hoped two weeks ago. Though he has made great progress and is "very close" to turning the corner, the two-time 1,000-yard rusher has still been dealing with lingering range of motion issues stemming from the operation.

According to Carroll, Carson will be evaluated again by team doctors in two weeks to see where he's at physically.

"We could have made the decision he was ready to go, that could've happened. That didn't happen," Carroll said. "Now we're in the next phase of it and we'll see what happens here. Just a whole lot of good hope, he's worked really hard, wants to come back and all of that. But I can't tell you anything now for certain at this point. We could have known, 'Give us a green light, here we go.' That didn't happen."

Carson originally injured his neck early in the 2021 season, landing on injured reserve after not dressing in a Week 5 home loss to the Rams. The Seahawks activated him following their Week 9 bye week with hopes he could play again, but his neck didn't respond favorably and he promptly returned to injured reserve. He finished the season with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns in four games.

Given the nature of his injury, if Carson can't pass a physical and receive clearance from team doctors, it's possible - if not likely - the injury could end his career. Seattle has planned accordingly for that possibility, re-signing Rashaad Penny to a one-year deal in March and using a second-round pick on Michigan State's Ken Walker III, the reigning Doak Walker Award winner as the nation's top running back.

At this stage, all the Seahawks can do is continue to play the waiting game with hopes he receives a positive update on his situation in a couple of weeks. If indeed he has played his last snap in the league, Carroll called the former seventh-round pick one of his "favorite Seahawks ever" for his running style and overall contributions to the franchise.

"Loved what he stood for, what he brought," Carroll commented. "We'd love to have him back again. He's a very special player, a very special competitor and team person. We'll keep our fingers crossed."

Since being drafted out of Oklahoma State, Carson has rushed for 3,502 yards and 24 touchdowns, including posting career-highs with 1,230 yards in 2019 and nine touchdowns in 2018. He also improved as a receiver each season, snagging 107 receptions for 804 yards and seven touchdowns in five seasons.