Ex-Seahawks RB Chris Warren 'Would Have Reservations' About Playing in Pandemic

SEATTLE, WA - For half a decade in the 1990s, Chris Warren starred as one of the NFL's premier running backs, plowing through and sprinting past defenders to a tune of 7,696 rushing yards in 10 seasons.

A bit of a late bloomer after being drafted by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 1990 draft out of Ferrum College, a Division III school in Virginia, Warren understands the value of training camp for NFL players. He's particularly empathetic for those such as himself who weren't high draft choices and have to bide their time on special teams.

Before Warren became Seattle's workhorse back and developed into an All-Pro talent, he logged just 17 carries for a meager 24 yards in his first two seasons. He earned his keep and the respect of coach Chuck Knox by starring as a return specialist, returning a punt for a touchdown and producing more than 1,800 return yards during that span.

Looking back, though Knox wasn't a fan of rookies, Warren credits him for giving him his first chance, teaching him the game of football, and ultimately allowing him to thrive at the highest level of the sport.

"He was more of the old school guy. Both two-a-days we had pads on, we had 9-on-7 drills, we tackled," Warren laughed while reflecting on his first two years in the league. "Rookies had to play special teams before they could even enter the field. But he was always fair, always hard-nosed, no nonsense, and you knew what you were getting from him."

This success, along with surviving the brutal practices orchestrated by Knox, paved the way for Warren to vault into the starting lineup in 1992. Though the Seahawks struggled to a dismal 2-14 campaign, the 6-foot-2, 228-pound back emerged as one of the team's few bright spots, surpassing 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career.

Much has changed since Warren scratched and clawed his way up Seattle's depth chart more than 25 years ago. Two-a-days have become extinct at all levels of football, while the latest collective bargaining agreement further limits padded practices during the offseason as a means for player safety.

This year, however, a new challenge awaits the NFL in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought the sports world to a halt in mid-March. The NBA suspended its season, while the MLB and MLS suspended the start of their seasons indefinitely with cases spiking all over the country.

Four months later, the situation has arguably gotten worse, as states such as Arizona, Florida, and Texas have paid dearly for trying to re-open businesses too early. Record cases of the coronavirus continue to pile up by day, casting doubt about the viability of a football season this fall.

"This is unprecedented times," Warren said. "I would be very wary of it just for the simple fact we don't know that much about the virus. It's changed every week, every month, every couple weeks, so it's just a lot of things unknown about it."

Still, the NFL has remained steadfast in its efforts to kick off training camps on schedule later this month and continues to discuss plans with the players association. To this point, the two sides haven't been seeing eye to eye on most issues, with players asking for all preseason games to be axed and owners asking players to have a portion of their salary put in escrow.

For Warren, who now resides in Virginia and has transitioned to being a published author and successful businessman, he wouldn't have an issue playing when called upon. But he respects the view of many NFL players and athletes from other sports who are worried about their safety and bringing the virus home to loved ones.

"I would be there, I would play and honor my contract," Warren commented. "But I would still have some reservations as to when we would start to play again."

Echoing the concerns of many current players, Warren wonders if players would have enough time to get acclimated for playing in the regular season after the virus wiped out OTAs and minicamps in recent months. This has been the central argument for canceling at least two preseason games, if not more.

As noted by NFL PA president JC Tretter on Monday, transmitting the virus isn't the only safety issue on the table. Preventing injuries also remains a legitimate concern following "an extended and historically unique layoff."

Calling NFL players "creatures of habit," Warren couldn't agree more. After losing so much valuable on-field practice time in recent months, major adjustments will have to be made to ensure players not only avoid contracting COVID-19, but also aren't at a higher risk for blowing out an Achilles tendon or tearing an ACL.

"We like the routine to be the same. We like to go through the same things, but it's a lot different now. There's going to have to be different standards, different ways practice is conducted, [and] different ways the meetings are conducted."

As the league and players continue planning a season amid a global health crisis, with the short and long-term health of players, coaches, trainers, and other team personnel in the balance, proper protocols and procedures must be established before asking players to report. At this juncture, that doesn't seem to be the case.

But despite the possibility of looming labor strife, Warren remains optimistic both sides can find a way to make this work. Just as he once did waiting for his opportunity to shine in Seattle's backfield, exercising patience will be key, as taking the time to ensure the right system is in place to protect people remains critical for any chance at successfully conducting a season.

"No one wants to go home to their family and worry about COVID. But I think if the NFL can find a way to keep everyone safe that's involved, I'd be all for it."