Clint Hurtt Named Defensive Coordinator, Seahawks Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

Headlining one of the biggest shakeups to coach Pete Carroll's staff during his 13 years with the organization, the Seahawks officially announced long-time defensive line coach Clint Hurtt will succeed Ken Norton Jr. as the team's new defensive coordinator among other notable moves.

Hurtt, 43, has never been a coordinator at any level previously. However, he held the title of assistant head coach each of the past four seasons and has been actively involved with the game planning process working with Kris Richard and Norton. Prior to coming to Seattle, he was a linebackers coach under esteemed defensive guru Vic Fangio in Chicago for two years.

During his tenure with the Seahawks, Hurtt oversaw the development of undrafted defensive tackles Poona Ford and Bryan Mone, who transformed into viable NFL defenders. He also coached up Jarran Reed, who became just the third defensive tackle in franchise history to hit double-digit sacks in 2018, while playing a key role in the team finishing in the top five in run defense each of the last two years.

Calling the shots for the first time, Hurtt will have plenty of support from an overhauled defensive coaching staff. In addition to his promotion to coordinator, the Seahawks hired former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who coached three years with Hurtt in Chicago, as associate head coach and tabbed former Vikings defensive backs coach Karl Scott as passing game coordinator.

In his lone season as the defensive coordinator for the Bears, Desai's unit ranked in the top five in sacks, quarterback pressures, and passing yards allowed. They also finished sixth in total yardage allowed per game, accomplishing this feat without the services of star defensive end Khalil Mack and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks for a combined 18 games along with other key injuries. Before being promoted in 2021, he served as a safety coach for two seasons and a defensive quality control coach for six seasons, surviving three head coaching changes along the way.

As for Scott, while his lone season in Minnesota didn't pan out as planned for a defense that ranked 28th against the pass, he quickly climbed up the coaching ranks starting at Delta State in 2007. He spent brief stops at Southeastern Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, and Texas Tech before joining Nick Saban's staff at Alabama, where he helped coach future NFL stars Trevon Diggs and Patrick Surtain Jr.

Confirming reports from last Friday, the Seahawks also made a couple of significant changes to their offensive coaching staff, including elevating Andy Dickerson to replace departing offensive line coach Mike Solari. Running back coach Chad Morton will add the title of run game coordinator, filling the role Dickerson held last season with Solari still on staff.

In additional offensive staff changes, long-time NFL assistant Sanjay Lal will return to Seattle for a second stint as receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Dave Canales will transition back to quarterbacks coach to replace Austin Davis, who left to take an offensive coordinator job at Auburn before abruptly stepping away. Nate Carroll has been elevated to senior offensive assistant after serving as receivers coach for the past four years.

