Cody Thompson Latest Unsung Receiver to Turn Heads at Seahawks Training Camp

RENTON, WA - Under the direction of Pete Carroll and John Schneider, the Seahawks have a lengthy track record of uncovering undrafted jewels.

Dating back to their arrival a decade ago, the duo has been particularly good at spotting quality undrafted receivers. Starting with Doug Baldwin in 2011, it's become an annual tradition for a wideout to emerge out of nowhere and shine in training camp and preseason games. This tradition has continued over the past several years.

In 2017, Kasen Williams dominated with 208 receiving yards in four exhibition games, though it wasn't quite enough to seal a spot on the 53-man roster. The following year, Malik Turner impressed on the practice field and reeled in a pair of preseason touchdowns, eventually earning a promotion the active roster. Last year, Jazz Ferguson made a run for a roster spot, only to wind up playing five games in the XFL.

Returning to action amid a pandemic, this year's training camp is far different than a normal year. The preseason has been nixed entirely and the Seahawks didn't return to the field until August 12, limiting opportunities for fringe players to impress the coaching staff and play their way into a roster spot.

Despite these obvious disadvantages, however, like clock work, another unheralded receiver in Cody Thompson has surfaced as one of Seattle's most surprising training camp standouts thus far.

Previously starring at Toledo, Thompson put up prolific numbers feasting on MAC competition. His best season came as a junior in 2016, as he caught 64 passes for 1,269 yards and scored 11 touchdowns, earning First-Team All-MAC honors. By the time he wrapped up his career in 2018, he ranked first in program history with 30 receiving touchdowns and second in receiving yards.

Offering excellent size at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Thompson displayed intriguing athletic traits at the 2019 NFL combine. Aside from running a respectable 4.57 second 40-yard dash time, he finished fourth overall among receivers in the 3-cone drill (6.87 seconds), tied for seventh overall in vertical jump (38 1/2 inches), and tied with Parris Campbell for the fastest short shuttle time (4.03 seconds).

Despite a strong outing in Indianapolis and gaudy numbers with the Rockets, Thompson didn't hear his name called at the 2019 NFL Draft and signed with the Chiefs as a priority undrafted free agent. He caught 12 passes for 108 yards during the preseason, but wasn't able to secure a roster spot and received a pink slip prior to the start of the regular season.

Picked up by Seattle shortly after, Thompson spent most of his first NFL season bouncing on and off the practice squad and never received a promotion to the active roster. Having practiced with the team most of the year provided a major advantage for him over incoming rookies entering his second training camp, especially after OTAs and minicamps were canceled because of COVID-19, and the results have shown on the field.

Whether he's been making sliding catches in traffic across the middle, creating separation on a deep corner route, or high-pointing the football to snag leaping grabs, Thompson has shined throughout the Seahawks first six practices. Every single day, he's made something exciting happen and his overall consistency has caught the attention of Carroll.

"He's a really good route runner," Carroll assessed. "Gets out of his breaks really well, he's made some big catches already in some clutch situations. He's off to a very good start and just part of the competition right now."

Aside from Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf cemented as Seattle's top two receivers, there's an intense competition playing out at the receiver position. Veteran Phillip Dorsett looks to have the edge for the third receiver spot, but behind him, the depth chart remains largely unsettled with David Moore, John Ursua, Freddie Swain, Penny Hart, and Thompson all vying for two or three roster spots.

Without preseason games being played this month, the odds are stacked more against players like Thompson who haven't yet appeared in a regular season game. Unlike past Seahawks training camp legends who came before him in Williams, Turner, or even Ferguson, those invaluable reps won't be available to further bolster his stock and make his presence known to the fan base.

But due to his combination of size, reliable hands, surprising athleticism, and route running savvy, Thompson remains squarely in the mix for one of Seattle's last roster spots. If he continues to prove himself a capable playmaker on the outside and in the slot at practice and carves out a niche on special teams, it's not out of the question he could suit up for the season opener in Atlanta on September 13.