Could Seahawks Emerge as Suitor for Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette?

Throughout the offseason, the Seahawks have been linked to the Jaguars as a potential trade partner for disgruntled edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

Ngakoue, who turned 25 last month, received the franchise tag and has stated publicly that he won't sign a long-term deal to stay in Jacksonville. With Seattle failing to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney and desperate for pass rush help, rumors continue to circulate about the two teams striking a deal.

But with the 2020 NFL Draft looming in just five days, could general manager John Schneider and the Seahawks have their sights set on another one of the Jaguars stars?

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jacksonville has been entertaining offers to trade former first-round pick Leonard Fournette, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The ex-LSU running back will earn a base salary of $4.167 million in 2020 and has a fifth-year option that could be exercised by the acquiring team.

Though he enjoyed a productive 2019 season, Fournette has had a rough tenure with the Jaguars to this point. He missed 12 games due to injuries and multiple suspensions during that span, earning himself a reputation as a locker room cancer.

With the franchise looking to ship most of their known assets out of town for extra draft capital, it's not surprising the former No. 4 overall pick finds himself on the trading block.

On the surface, Seattle may not seem like a logical trade partner with Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny already on the roster and other needs that must be addressed with limited cap space.

The Seahawks currently have an estimated $12 million in available cap room per OverTheCap.com, and that figure doesn't include a contract for defensive end Bruce Irvin, who hasn't yet had his contract made official. Moves could be made to create additional room if necessary, including releasing center Justin Britt, which would provide $8.5 million in cap relief.

Such a cap casualty would likely need to happen for Seattle to sign Clowney or veteran rusher Everson Griffen, who has also been linked to the team as a fallback option. There's always the possibility a trade for Ngakoue or another franchise-tagged rusher such as Matt Judon or Chris Jones could come to fruition.

But even considering the team's current situation pursuing pass rushing help, there are several reasons why the Seahawks still could express interest in a possible trade for Fournette.

A bruising running who excels between the tackles, the 228-pound Fournette fits what Seattle prefers stylistically in the backfield. He's coming off a strong rebound season in which he rushed for a career-high 1,152 yards and caught 72 passes out of the backfield.

Fournette only scored three touchdowns on the season, but his lack of opportunities to find the end zone stems largely from Jacksonville's struggles moving the football consistently. In Seattle, he would be complemented by Russell Wilson, easily the best quarterback he's played with since being drafted in 2017.

As for his fit into the Seahawks crowded backfield, it remains unclear when Penny will be ready to return to action, as he's just four months removed from surgery for a torn ACL. Carson is also recovering from a cracked hip suffered in December and will be an unrestricted free agent next March.

There's a sense of optimism both Carson and Penny will be ready to go for next season, especially if the coronavirus leads to a delayed start. A shortened season would also provide a better opportunity for them to stay fresh and Travis Homer remains as a change of pace option behind them.

Still, Seattle has been taking a close look at a number of running backs in this year's draft class for a reason. Back at the combine in March, the team held formal visits with Utah's Zack Moss, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, and Boston College's AJ Dillon.

Ultimately, using one of their four current selections in the first 101 picks on a running back such as Moss or Dillon would seem to be the best play for the Seahawks. The player would be under club control through 2023, give the organization flexibility if they choose to move on from Carson, and cost far less than a former first-round pick who carries a bit of baggage with him.

But if the Jaguars are desperate enough to move Fournette, the Seahawks should at least inquire about his availability, as a change of scenery could bring out the best in a talented player. If he can be acquired for a sixth-round pick or a future fifth-round selection, such a trade could make sense given the team's current backfield situation and his excellent scheme fit.

It wouldn't be the first time Seattle has rolled the dice on a troubled former first-round pick at the running back position. Last time, things turned out pretty well with Marshawn Lynch getting out of Buffalo.

And if Schneider is feeling extra bold, he could even look into a possible blockbuster deal to land both Ngakoue and Fournette from a Jaguars franchise in the midst of a major rebuilding effort, knocking out two birds with one stone.

In all likelihood, such a deal won't happen, but the Seahawks can never be discounted when it comes to aggressive moves if Schneider finds trade value to his liking. With several quality players such as Fournette on the chopping block, expect him to stay busy pursuing all avenues to improve the team.