Could Marcell Dareus Answer Seahawks Defensive Line Depth Concerns?

After choosing not to re-sign veterans Al Woods and Quinton Jefferson along with not selecting a defensive tackle in April's draft, the Seahawks remain on the hunt for reinforcements at the position during the early stages of training camp.

According to Adam Caplan of Sirius XM NFL, Seattle could have its eyes on veteran Marcell Dareus, who remains unsigned after his 2020 option was declined by Jacksonville back in February.

Dareus, who turned 30 years old in March, was once viewed as one of the NFL's premier defensive tackles after being selected third overall by the Bills in the 2011 draft. During his first four seasons, he produced at least 5.5 sacks each season and produced 146 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, and 46 quarterback hits.

His best season came in 2014, as Dareus set career-highs with 10.0 sacks and 12 tackles for loss, earning First-Team All-Pro recognition. He also made his second consecutive Pro Bowl, setting himself up for a then-record six-year, $95.1 million contract extension.

Since then, Dareus' production has dwindled, particularly as a pass rusher. Since 2015, he's only exceed 2.0 sacks in a season once and has yielded more than three quarterback hits just twice. He's also been suspended multiple times for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy and missed the final 10 games of the 2019 season after undergoing surgery for a core injury.

Coming off that injury and now five seasons removed from his last Pro Bowl appearance, Dareus isn't the feared all-around defender he once was, which helps explain why he still hasn't been signed.

But just two years ago, Dareus received a strong 78.5 grade from Pro Football Focus despite producing only a single sack, indicating he performed at an elite level as a run defender. Until last year, he had never received a grade lower than 75.0 primarily due to his run defense. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 331 pounds, he still offers value as a space-clogging nose tackle and occasionally can turn back the clock as an interior pass rusher.

At the right price, Dareus could join the likes of Woods, Tony McDaniel, and a host of other veteran defensive tackles who have signed with the Seahawks late in the offseason in prior years and found success in a rotational role. Considering the team has only one player (Bryan Mone) behind starters Jarran Reed and Poona Ford who offers NFL game experience on the depth chart, there will be plenty of snaps available with the departure of Woods and Jefferson.

Over the past couple of months, Seattle has explored the possibility of signing veteran Damon Harrison, who has been the team's preferred target. However, "Snacks" considered retirement earlier in the offseason after being released by the Lions and given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it still remains unknown if he will play with a newborn at home.

The organization has also been linked to Timmy Jernigan, who most recently played for the Eagles and has remained a free agent since a contract with the Texans fell through in early June.

With Harrison's status uncertain and several teams needing defensive tackle help after losing players as opt-outs for the 2020 season, there's a sense of urgency for Seattle to add experienced talent at the position. Whether that winds up being Dareus, Jernigan, or someone else, look for the team to make a move quickly as on-field practices start next week.