Could Seahawks Consider Cutting WR David Moore Before Training Camp?

With a fully stocked receiver room for the 2020 campaign, the Seahawks could be forced to thin out the crowd before training camp begins next month.

After signing Phillip Dorsett and selecting receivers Freddie Swain and Stephen Sullivan during the 2020 NFL Draft, Seattle also signed undrafted free agents Seth Dawkins and Aaron Fuller – bringing their total to 11 pass catchers on the team’s 90-man roster.

Since the Seahawks carried six receivers (seven once Josh Gordon was signed) on their 53-man roster last season, they’ll need to cut a handful of receivers from their squad before the regular season begins. For numerous reasons, there’s a chance the team could start that process by cutting a player or two before camp even begins.

While players like Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and Dorsett are safe, the same can’t be said for David Moore, who’s set to become an unrestricted free agent next March. Since the fourth-year receiver signed his restricted free agent tender in April, he’ll earn just over $2.1 million next season, with none of that being guaranteed.

Following Moore’s promising sophomore campaign in 2018, the Seahawks were hoping he could continue developing into a reliable target for Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in 2019. Unfortunately, the former seventh-round pick again struggled with consistency, failing to match his production from the year prior.

In total, the East Central University product caught one pass or fewer in 10 of his 14 games this past season. Along with his lack of receptions in general, Moore also recorded fewer than 20 receiving yards during half of his games played during the regular season.

To make matters worse, Moore’s inconsistent production carried into the postseason as well. After receiving 41 offensive snaps and generating two catches for 57 yards against Philadelphia, he played just 16 snaps and wasn’t targeted once during Seattle’s Divisional Round defeat in Green Bay.

Based on this troubling trend, “D-Mo” may have already played his final game for the Seahawks. With young receivers like John Ursua, Swain, and Sullivan eager for playing time in 2020, releasing Moore would likely create a few more opportunities on offense for all three of those players.

After Ursua caught just one reception for 11 yards and was active for only three games in 2019, this move could provide him with a chance to earn a significant number of snaps in a reserve role next season. As a result of his explosive speed, the 5-foot-9 receiver could be utilized heavily out of the slot during the 2020 campaign.

As for Swain and Sullivan, removing Moore from Seattle’s roster may prevent the team from having to expose either player to the waiver wire later this summer, potentially keeping both receivers on the 53-man roster. With game day rosters also expanding by two players starting in 2020, there’s a chance both these rookies could be active and potentially earn playing time next season.

Along with creating additional opportunities within Seattle’s receiver corps, parting ways with Moore would provide the team with a little more flexibility with their payroll heading into the season. While the Seahawks currently have just under $14 million in cap space, cutting the Texas native would increase that number to just over $15.3 million, according to OverTheCap.com.

While a large portion of that money must be put aside to sign the rest of Seattle’s draft selections and to create a practice squad, the savings from Moore’s contract could potentially help them add more depth to their roster through the free agent market. However, further cuts to the team’s payroll would likely be required to sign a big name such as Jadeveon Clowney or Everson Griffen.

Unless a receiver suffers a serious injury early in training camp or during the preseason, it appears there's a strong possibility Moore’s tenure in the Pacific Northwest could come to an end very shortly. In order to provide the speedy receiver with an opportunity to find a job elsewhere and create cap flexibility, the Seahawks could release him before training camp report day.