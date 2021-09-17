Dee Eskridge, Rashaad Penny Doubtful, 3 Seahawks Questionable vs. Titans

After not practicing at all this week, Eskridge and Penny weren't expected to play on Sunday. But a few new additions to the injury report could be game-time decisions against Tennessee.

After having a spotless injury report prior to last week's opener in Indianapolis, the Seahawks are a bit more banged up heading into their upcoming Week 2 home matchup with the Titans.

Not surprisingly, running back Rashaad Penny and receiver Dee Eskridge have been listed as doubtful to play after not practicing at all this week. Penny reaggravated a calf injury early in last weekend's opener and could miss multiple games, while Eskridge exited in the fourth quarter with a concussion after getting blasted on a jet sweep run.

With Penny expected to be out, veteran Alex Collins - who was inactive against the Colts - could step in as the Seahawks' secondary back behind starter Chris Carson. DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer could also be in for extensive action, particularly as third down backs and during two-minute drills.

Meanwhile, with Eskridge sidelined indefinitely, Freddie Swain and Penny Hart - who cleared concussion protocol and practiced all week - should be the biggest beneficiaries of his absence. The team also has several receivers on the practice squad and could elevate one or two for game day as extra insurance.

In additional injury news, starting left guard Damien Lewis sat out Thursday's practice with a groin injury apparently suffered on Wednesday and is listed as questionable. It remains unclear whether or not he practiced in any capacity on Friday.

If Lewis wasn't able to go, Seattle could slide tackle Jamarco Jones inside to replace him and Phil Haynes could be promoted off the practice squad. Dakoda Shepley, who the team claimed off waivers from San Francisco, has also played guard in the past.

The Seahawks also listed defensive tackle Bryan Mone (elbow) and cornerback D.J. Reed (calf) as questionable to suit up against the Titans. Coming off one of the best games of his career so far, Mone has been limited in practice all week, while Reed was a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practices.

Losing either one of those players against Tennessee's potent offense could pose problems for Seattle. The team doesn't have a ton of depth at defensive tackle away from Poona Ford, Al Woods, and Mone, and being without the latter while trying to slow down All-Pro running back Derrick Henry wouldn't be ideal. Meanwhile, Reed being out would likely force Sidney Jones or John Reid into the starting lineup opposite of Tre Flowers to square off against the likes of receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown.