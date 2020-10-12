DK Metcalf Causes Eruption, Might as Well Jump On Seahawks' Bandwagon

If you are a Seahawks fan, watching this 2020 squad makes you want to break out in song... and also smash your guitar in frustration.

First, the Seahawks fell behind 13-0 at the half of Sunday night's battle with the Vikings in a befuddling first half of play by Seattle's normally high-powered offense. No one knows exactly what coach Pete Carroll said in the locker room during the break, but it probably was along the lines of "Come on, turn this thing around, right now!"

What followed was an Eruption of momentum for the boys in action green, leading to 21 points in less than two minutes of game play. Yet the Vikings would not let the Seahawks dance the night away as they rebounded to once again to take a 26-21 lead in the fourth quarter.

Seattle's defense had taken a beating from Minnesota's offensive line throughout the evening. However, with the game on the line on 4th and 1, the Vikings decided to try and seal the deal right then and there. Despite all the struggles and injuries for Carroll's crew, they decided to roll with the punches and get to what's real, which was being good enough to make one stop to preserve hope, which they did on that fourth down attempt with Cody Barton blowing up the fullback's block and Bobby Wagner stuffing running back Alexander Mattison behind the line.

As the Seahawks offense took over, they found themselves with their backs against the record machine, that being their own end zone, as they took over on their own six-yard line with 1:57 left to go in the game and down by five.

Russell Wilson saw this as yet another opportunity to do on the football field what Eddie Van Halen (may the legend himself rest in peace) did every time he picked up a guitar: make beautiful music. Perhaps Wilson thought to himself, as he took the soggy field, "It's ok, I'll do what I want If I choose, I can take the fall. There's a choice, it's my destiny in my hands, yeah it's up to me, I can drive!"

Wilson and DK Metcalf have developed a special relationship rivaling the one Wilson has with the other top receiver on the team in Tyler Lockett. Wilson attributes this to many things including their trip together to Mexico (but not Panama), which has led to Metcalf becoming unchained this year. After Sunday's slate of games, the second-year receiver stands second in the NFL in receiving yards and leads the league in yards per reception. He also unofficially leads the league in hype among receivers.

On the first fourth down play of that fateful final drive, the game hung in the balance as Wilson launched a pass Metcalf's way down the left sidelines. Having beaten his man, Metcalf saw the ball and likely thought, "might as well jump!"

Jump he did as Metcalf came down with the conversion for a 39-yard gain, keeping the hopes alive for Seattle. And he wasn't done. On yet another fourth down, goal to go, game on the line, Metcalf decided to catch a magic moment, and do it right here and now. He hauled in the touchdown grab, giving the Seahawks the lead and eventually their fifth win in a row to start the season.

With how flawed this Seahawks team is and how poorly they played at times Sunday night, they should be grateful to be 5-0. But as Van Halen said, "a little bit of luck never hurt no one."

With each win and the longer they stay undefeated, the Seahawks go higher and higher, and straight up they'll climb. They have reached heights never attained in franchise history with this hot start. They will reach for the golden ring (the Super Bowl kind, of course).

Now the hype is real. Any team that starts 5-0 must be taken seriously as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Might as well jump on to the bandwagon that is heading towards Tampa for Super Bowl LV. There is still work to do - a lot of it - so they better not get caught with one foot out the door.

It has not always been pretty nor easy given the heart-stopping finishes the team participates in weekly, but Seahawks fans can't help but say "I can't stop loving you. No matter what you say or do."

A 5-0 start heading into a bye? That's what dreams are made of.