Duane Brown, Damien Lewis Questionable For Seahawks Week 8 Tilt vs. Jaguars

Despite missing practice time this week, Brandon Shell wasn't listed on Seattle's final injury report and Darrell Taylor also didn't receive a designation after sitting out Monday's loss against New Orleans.

Despite a short week coming off a Monday night loss to the Saints, the Seahawks should be close to full strength for Sunday's matchup against the visiting Jaguars, including welcoming back standout pass rusher Darrell Taylor.

Less than two weeks after being taken off the field in Pittsburgh on a stretcher, Taylor dodged severe injury and made a swift recovery. After missing Monday's game against New Orleans, Seattle's sack leader practiced all week as a full participant and is eager to get back to chasing down quarterbacks and making an impact for his team any way he can.

"He's really excited to play and have a really upbeat week," coach Pete Carroll said on Friday. "He knows that he missed out last time and he wants to make up for it, so I just want him to play good and get a lot of plays in, but it's great to have him back."

Along with Taylor being available, the Seahawks also will have starting right tackle Brandon Shell in the lineup despite tweaking a previous ankle sprain in Monday's loss. After sitting out practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, he returned as a full participant on Friday and Carroll indicated he made it through without a hitch.

While Shell will avoid missing a third start after sitting out twice earlier this season, left tackle Duane Brown missed practice on Thursday and Friday with a non-COVID illness, putting his status up in the air. Though listed as questionable, Carroll expects he will be able to turn the corner enough to play by Sunday.

"He's under the weather, not feeling great," Carroll stated. "He was in the meetings today and we took care of him out here again. He should be fine, but he's just feeling lousy."

Aside from Brown, Seattle also placed questionable designations on running back Alex Collins and left guard Damien Lewis.

Collins, who originally injured his groin late in a Week 6 loss to the Steelers, started his third consecutive game in place of Chris Carson last week, rushing 16 times for 35 yards against the Saints. Though he was limited most of the week, Carroll made it sound like he was good to go and would be ready to start again against the Jaguars.

"Alex worked today, he looked pretty good. He looks like he's going to make it through. He actually said he felt as good yesterday as he did last week when he played, so he should be okay."

As for Lewis, Carroll also provided an optimistic update on the second-year guard after he missed Monday's game with a shoulder injury. He was a full participant in Friday's practice and barring a setback, he should be back in the starting lineup.

"He looks like he's playing. He's saying he's going, so that's a good sign," Carroll said.

In an expected development, the Seahawks ruled out defensive back Marquise Blair, who underwent successful surgery for a fractured patella in his knee earlier this week. He's expected to go on injured reserve and miss the remainder of the season.