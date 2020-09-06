Entering Sixth Season, Has Tyler Lockett's Time as Seahawks Returner Come to a Close?

After a leg injury impacted receiver Tyler Lockett’s production during the second half of last season, it seems the Seahawks will be taking every measure to keep their All-Pro pass catcher healthy this season, including reducing his role on special teams.

Since entering the league in 2015, Lockett has been considered as one of the league’s most elite returners, as he has produced 3,179 yards and a pair of touchdowns returning kickoffs along with 1,068 yards and one touchdown returning punts in just five seasons.

Comparing his stellar results to the rest of the league, the 5-foot-10 receiver owns the most punt returns (143), punt return yards, and is tied for the most touchdowns as well, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. In addition, the former third-round pick also sits just behind receiver Cordarrelle Patterson for the most kickoff returns, yards, and touchdowns.

Despite his impressive production on special teams, Lockett’s value certainly extends beyond returning kickoffs and punts, as he has quickly become Seattle’s most valuable receiver over the last few seasons. Considering his importance to the team’s offense, it would make a ton of sense to limit his time on the field and to transition his returner job over to someone else.

Luckily for the Seahawks, they won’t have to look very far to locate a replacement, as teammates David Moore and Travis Homer shared Lockett’s duties on special teams after he suffered his leg injury against the 49ers in Week 10. While it was only over a small sample size, they both played effectively in these roles, proving they deserve another opportunity to showcase their talents in 2020.

Taking over as the primary punt returner, Moore returned 10 punts, gaining 75 yards, and averaging 7.5 yards per return. Maintaining this role during the postseason, the 25-year old returned a pair of punts for 15 yards through two playoff games.

With the fourth-year pro agreeing to restructure his $2.13 million contract on Saturday, he has officially earned a roster spot and figures to be utilized as the third or fourth receiver in their passing attack. Along with competing for consistent playing against receiver Phillip Dorsett, the former seventh-round selection will likely return to his role as a punt returner and could also earn some opportunities on kickoffs as well.

As for Homer, the 22-year old running back returned five kickoffs for 109 yards, averaging 21.8 yards per return during the regular season. In the postseason, the second-year pro also returned five kickoffs, gaining 97 yards and averaging 19.4 yards per return through two playoff contests.

Since teammates Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde will be splitting time as Seattle’s lead running backs, Homer probably won’t earn many offensive snaps this season, but he could receive some opportunities during third down situations. Clearing a path to a full-time special teams role, his success from last season will likely provide him a chance to control the primary kickoff returner position in Week 1.

Along with Moore and Homer, the Seahawks also have a trio of young players who could factor into key roles on their special teams unit. Despite having just three games of NFL experience between them, John Ursua, DeeJay Dallas, and Freddie Swain could each be utilized during both kickoffs and punts as they attempt to establish themselves at the next level.

Whoever returns kicks and punts for the Seahawks this season, there’s a very good chance it won't be Lockett, which will hopefully allow him stay healthier and potentially increase his offensive production during his sixth season in the league. Playing on the second last year of his three-year, $30.75 million deal and approaching the 30-year old threshold, staying productive and on the field will likely help him earn another lucrative contract in the near future.