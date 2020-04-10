Ex-Seahawks QB Views Quinton Dunbar as 'More Versatile' Version of Richard Sherman

Since free agency kicked off last month, the Seahawks have been relatively quiet making moves on the defensive side of the football.

Yes, Seattle did re-sign defensive tackle Jarran Reed to a two-year deal worth $23 million. The organization also brought back defensive ends Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa, who each previously spent time with the Seahawks earlier in their careers, to help boost their pass rush.

But general manager John Schneider's boldest move to shore up the NFL's 26th ranked defense came via trade, as the Seahawks sent a fifth-round pick to the Redskins in exchange for cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

To his point, the Seahawks have only been able to sign three defensive players this offseason and lost several key players, including defensive end Quinton Jefferson. With Jadeveon Clowney still remaining unsigned, many view the Dunbar trade as Seattle's best move thus far, including former NFL quarterback Jake Heaps.

"I'll tell you this from a Seahawks perspective, the offseason has been lukewarm," Heaps told me. "There are not many moves that they made that gets you too excited outside of Quinton Dunbar trade because there is much upside to that trade potentially."

Since the acquisition became official last month, former Redskins defensive back coach and Tacoma native Ray Horton compared Dunbar to perennial All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman.

Like Sherman, Dunbar played receiver starring at Florida before transitioning to cornerback after going undrafted in 2015. At 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, he has the length, physicality, and ball skills Seattle covets at the position.

Expanding on Horton's comments, Heaps went as far as saying Dunbar offers more versatility than Sherman and other cornerbacks from the "Legion of Boom" era. As long as he can stay on the field he could "play a variety of different roles."

"Dunbar has everything it takes to be an All-Pro cornerback in this league. He just has to stay healthy - that is evident from the film that I've watched over the last two seasons of him," Heaps commented. "He has more versatility than any corner has had here in the Legion of Boom era even. He brings that level of play, but he has to keep himself healthy."

"So, there is a little bit of a risk there, but it is mitigated by the fact that John Schneider was able to trade a fifth-round pick."

Dunbar, like Heaps shared, has a fairly lengthy injury history. In 2018, a shin injury landed him on injured reserve after just seven games and his 2019 campaign was also cut short by a hamstring injury. He played just 18 combined games during that span.

But when healthy, Dunbar dominated last season, intercepting a career-high four passes and receiving the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade for cornerbacks. The only player in front of him? Sherman.

Potentially, Dunbar allows the Seahawks to play coverage sets with him on the outside that could feature Shaquill Griffin following the opposing team's best receiver. Back in January during an interview with NBC Sports Northwest, Griffin shared that he's been “talking to some of the coaches" about shadowing star receivers.

“I want to work on more man press techniques and be able to move around,” Griffin said. “If one game I have to be in the slot – maybe travel a little bit more.”

Dunbar also has prior experience playing in the slot, which could allow Seattle to play Griffin and Tre Flowers on the outside during nickel packages when an extra defensive back checks in for an outside linebacker.

Aside from the trade for Dunbar, Heaps hasn't been overly impressed by the Seahawks other offseason moves on defense, failing to see anything else that truly "gets them over the top." But he commended the organization for not overpaying for Clowney, whose market has diminished by the minute.

"Without Clowney to add to that mix, it's going to be really hard to look at that unit compared to 2019 and say it is way better. If you do bring Clowney back, that will bring a level of excitement, but I will say that Pete [Carroll] and John [Schneider] have done an amazing job of reading the market on their offer for Clowney."

With the draft now two weeks away, there's plenty of time for the Seahawks to make additional moves. Though various reports indicate Clowney is unlikely to return, he still hasn't signed with anyone, leaving the door open for him to have a change of heart.

If Clowney does leave, the team could sign veteran Everson Griffen instead or reconsider trading a high draft pick for Jaguars edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. Several options remain on the table as Schneider tries to build a championship squad for next season.