Ex-Seahawks WR Tamorrion Terry Indicted For Felony Murder

One day after being unexpectedly cut by the Seahawks, former Florida State receiver Tamorrion Terry and 10 others have been indicted by a grand jury on charges they killed a 21-year old woman during a gang-related shooting at a Georgia night club in 2018.

As reported by Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Za'Quavia Smith was one of seven people shot at the Studio 2.0 Night Club in Ashburn, Georgia back in June 2018. Initially, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Jontavious Conley and the 17-year old was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault after firing rounds into a crowd while trying to escape the club.

At the time, authorities didn't believe Conley was the only person at the club to fire shots. But it took three years before the Turner County Superior Court decided last week to indict Terry and nine other suspects, including Martez Edwards and Demetrice Smith, two of Terry's former teammates at Turner County High School. It remains unclear if warrants have been issued for arrest yet as of Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred months before Terry took the field for his redshirt freshman season at Florida State. He went on to play 31 games for the Seminoles, recording 118 receptions for 2,221 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons before declaring as an early entrant for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Going undrafted, Terry ultimately signed with Seattle on May 14 and participated in the team's rookie minicamp as well as OTAs and mandatory minicamp. He had been dealing with a hip injury during the rookie minicamp, but returned to action a few weeks later and was expected to have a legitimate chance to compete for a roster spot.

Per multiple sources, the Seahawks and other NFL teams were not aware Terry was a person of interest in this murder case and circumstances did not play a factor in him going undrafted. Less than two months after signing him as an undrafted free agent, the team found out about the indictment in recent days and quietly waived him without an injury designation on Wednesday.

