Excelling in Final Year of Contract, K.J. Wright Playing Way Into Seahawks Plans Beyond 2020

When Seattle used a first-round pick on Jordyn Brooks in April, all signs pointed to the organization moving on from Wright, who will be a free agent in March. But as the ever-so-reliable veteran puts together another outstanding season, that may no longer be the case.

RENTON, WA - Two short years ago, K.J. Wright thought for sure his time with the Seahawks was coming to a close. Set to hit free agency after playing in just five games with recurrent knee issues, he thought for sure he would sporting another uniform entering his ninth season.

But after a strong showing in a playoff loss to Dallas, Seattle decided to re-sign the reliable veteran to a two-year contract that ultimately was a one-year "prove it" pact. With no guaranteed money in the second year of the deal, he would need to bounce back in a big way to ensure he earn a 10th season with the organization that drafted him back in 2011.

Wright rewarded the organization for their faith in him and then some, setting career-highs in tackles, interceptions, and passes defensed. After producing the best numbers of his career, there was no question he would be retained for the second season of his contract, but the choice to use a first-round pick on Jordyn Brooks once again clouded his future beyond 2020.

But now 13 games into the schedule, even with Brooks now playing substantial snaps at weakside linebacker, Wright has acclimated perfectly in his transition to the strongside position. Just as he did last year, he's continued to prove how invaluable he is for the Seahawks defensively, putting together another outstanding season while showcasing his immense versatility playing off the edge.

As far as coach Pete Carroll can tell, with 68 tackles, eight passes defensed, and a pair of sacks to his name so far, Wright isn't anywhere close to being done. And as for his status with Seattle, he isn't about to close the door on him being on the roster in 2021 or beyond.

"He and I don't talk about 'last' years," Carroll smirked. "He's playing terrific football and maybe even to his surprise a bit that he's been so active playing outside."

Earlier in the season, after Bruce Irvin suffered a year-ending torn ACL in Week 2, Seattle planned to offset his departure by sliding Wright to the SAM linebacker spot and plugging the uber-athletic Brooks in at WILL linebacker. While he admitted to reporters he preferred his old position, Wright has been the consummate team player throughout his time with the team and made the switch without hesitation.

As Carroll pointed out, while Wright has always loved playing off the line of scrimmage as an inside linebacker, the change has accentuated well to his strengths, particularly at this stage of his career.

"Man, he's been playing great," Carroll remarked. "The position allows for his freedom to make plays in the run and the passing game and rushing the passer at times. It suits him really well, so he's looked pretty good right now. I don't know why we'd be talking about anything other than playing football for about as long as he wants to."

Displaying his well-rounded game in all facets during Sunday's 40-3 win over the Jets, Wright blew up a pair of runs off the edge for three and five-yard losses in the second quarter. He also found his way to Sam Darnold on the blitz for a quarterback hit, his fourth in five games, while surrendering just one catch in coverage.

Understanding how rare it is for a player to spend his first 10 seasons with the same organization, Wright has grown to appreciate his new position. The fact he's remained at the WILL spot in nickel packages has also served as a bit of a compromise, allowing the veteran to still play his favorite role on passing downs.

"You know what, I made a few plays tonight," Wright smiled. "And I've been making a few plays all season, so it's going good. I'm definitely showing my versatility ... I'm making it happen and it's going good."

With Brooks set to be a long-term starter and other pressing contract situations to deal with, including a possible extension for safety Jamal Adams, it remains to be seen what the Seahawks will do with Wright set to turn 32 in July. The team will have to consider his age and injury history along with the overall depth at the position and salary cap space available to determine if he's part of the team's plans moving forward.

But if Carroll's comments can be trusted at face value, however, the coach seems keen on the idea of bringing him back for at least one more season. Still thriving as a player and a leader in the locker room, he's certainly earned that opportunity and re-signing him would be a prudent move.

When it comes to looking towards his own future, Wright doesn't plan to get too far ahead of himself. As he's done the past couple offseasons, he will assess where he stands after the season concludes, whether that's in three weeks or in early February after a Super Bowl run. He knows the NFL is a business and things can change quickly, just as they did when he was unexpectedly re-signed two years ago.

But as he continues to stay healthy and stuff the stat sheet each week, Wright couldn't be happier with his performance now a decade into his playing career. Considering how much fun he's having, there's no doubt he would like to be back with Seattle next season.

"I got my goal. I'm playing really good. and so when this happens, I'm going to sit back and see what's next for me. But as of now, I'm looking really good, so pretty happy year 10 is going in the right direction."