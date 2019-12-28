Familiarity Key as Robert Turbin Looks to Make Smooth Transition in Return to Seahawks

In preparation for the NFC West title game this weekend, the Seahawks have been working long-time reserve Robert Turbin and fan-favorite Marshawn Lynch back into the fold after signing earlier this week to replace injured backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise.

Since Turbin last played with Seattle during the 2014 season, there’s expected to be a slight learning process for the eight-year pro. The former fourth round pick out of Utah State hasn't appeared in an NFL game since appearing in two games for Indianapolis during the 2018 season.

Prior to Thursday’s practice, Turbin explained how difficult he expects the transitional period to be and detailed how his prior experience with the Seahawks will help expedite the process.

“The hardest thing is just picking up on our assignments and what we’re supposed to do,” Turbin discussed. “Luckily with that, both Marshawn [Lynch] and I have some familiarity with the offense. So, we’re able to get some things fairly quickly.”

While Turbin’s first three seasons with the Seahawks will help him with relearning their playbook in quick order, there are some aspects of their offense that will definitely take him longer to learn than others.

After being drafted in 2012, Turbin played all three of his seasons in Seattle in offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's offense, primarily being used as a third down back. While current coordinator Brian Schottenheimer runs a similar scheme, the terminology won't always match up, especially in no-huddle situations.

“You get into some of those two-minute situations where Russell [Wilson] is throwing signals out there and he’s saying some code words that we might be unfamiliar with,” Turbin explained. “That’s probably the biggest challenge especially when things are going real fast.”

Understanding there's minimal time to master a playbook, Turbin credited Schottenheimer for the effort he’s made helping him and Lynch learn the plays and making sure they're on the same page heading into Week 17.

“Coach Schotty [Schottenheimer] has done a great job really just staying on top of us about knowing what we’ve got,” Turbin said. “Come Sunday, I think we’ll be prepared.”

While the Seahawks haven’t revealed who’ll be featured as the primary running back and coach Pete Carroll refused to delve into how much each back would play while speaking with reporters on Friday, they’ll likely use a platoon featuring the trio of Turbin, Lynch, and rookie Travis Homer throughout the game.

One thing is for sure - even with both players rushing to get reacclimated, the Seahawks won’t hesitate to utilize Turbin and Lynch against the 49ers. Since the success of Seattle's running game will be vital helping slow down San Francisco's ferocious pass rush, they'll likely use a by-committee approach and if a hot hand emerges, that back will see the bulk of the snaps in a pivotal season finale.

Hoping Turbin and Lynch can give Seattle a much-needed boost offensively, the team will be pushing for its 11th division title in franchise history and lock up a home playoff game at CenturyLink Field for the first time since 2016.