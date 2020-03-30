SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Film Breakdown: B.J. Finney Offers Seahawks Tremendous Flexibility

Corbin Smith

Entering the offseason, the Seahawks hoped to keep their offensive line intact as much as possible with three former starters set to hit free agency.

Rather than maintain continuity, however, Seattle chose to move on from all three players, allowing George Fant and Germain Ifedi to depart. Guard Mike Iupati remains unsigned, but his chances of returning diminished substantially due to other signings made by the team over the past two weeks.

Most specifically, the Seahawks worked quickly to sign versatile fifth-year lineman B.J. Finney to a two-year, $8 million deal.

While he's not a household name, in four prior seasons with the Steelers, Finney started 13 games at center and both guard spots. Performing admirably when called upon, he gained the respect of teammates, including starting center Maurkice Pouncey.

After Finney replaced him while serving a two-game suspension last season, Pouncey told reporters, “He played outstanding. Honestly, he made a lot of money for himself, to be real with you. He went out there and played very, very well."

Now joining the Seahawks, it remains unclear what the team plans to do with Finney, but his presence gives coach Mike Solari several options as he rebuilds the offensive line for the 2020 season. He could be in the mix to start at left guard and, depending on what happens with starter Justin Britt, may have a shot at playing center as well.

Where does Finney fit into the puzzle joining a new-look Seattle offensive line? And what position would he be best suited to play?

Check out my latest film breakdown as I revisit five of Finney's starts from the past two seasons and evaluate his skill set as a run blocker and pass protector.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matt Hasselbeck: Steve Hutchinson's Best Years Came with Seahawks

Though left Seattle on bad terms, Hutchinson enjoyed one of the best careers by a player in Seahawks franchise history and time has helped heal those wounds. A former teammate believes he'll be best remembered for his time in the Pacific Northwest.

Landon Buford

by

Footballfan55

Russell Wilson, Multiple Seahawks Hoping NFL Punts One Helmet Rule

Seattle fans have been pleading for throwback uniforms for years, but NFL rules haven't allowed it to happen. Count Wilson among those who hopes it will be possible as early as 2021.

Landon Buford

by

Footballfan55

Seahawks Offseason Profile: Rashaad Penny

During Rashaad Penny's second season starting behind Chris Carson, he was finally able to find some success in two games before tearing his ACL in December. With his future in Seattle uncertain, what's next for the former first-round pick?

Thomas Hall10

by

Footballfan55

Could Seahawks Turn to Trade Market for Running Back Help?

The Seahawks are going to need to add at least one running back to their rotation. But instead of spending a mid-round pick on an unproven talent, could they be players in the trade market?

Colby Patnode

by

Bobup

Evaluating Safety-to-Cornerback Conversion Candidates for Seahawks in 2020 NFL Draft

Thanks to the coaching of Pete Carroll and his staff, the Seahawks have found great success transitioning college safeties to cornerback. Analyst Matty Brown looks at the three 2020 prospects who could be candidates to make such a conversion in Seattle.

Matty F. Brown

What's your favorite King Dome memory?

Corbin Smith

by

coonhollowgreg

Why Ex-Seahawks First Round Pick Germain Ifedi Doesn't Deserve Bust Label

Though he may not have played up to the standard of a first-round pick, recent drafts suggest Ifedi performed well in comparison to most of his peers and highlight the difficulties for NFL teams trying to find quality tackles.

Corbin Smith

by

wantcoffee99

Reviewing Seahawks Defensive Needs After First Wave of Free Agency

Reviewing Seattle's defensive depth chart after two weeks of free agency, what are the biggest remaining needs general manager John Schneider must shore up? And how will he address them moving forward?

Corbin Smith

by

Footballfan55

2020 NFL Draft: Team Needs For All 32 Teams

Corbin Smith

Where Do Seahawks Stack Up in NFC West in Latest Sportsbook Odds?

The NFL regular season remains months away, if it even starts on time, but that hasn't stopped the sports gambling world from making projections for the Seahawks and all 32 NFL teams.

Corbin Smith

by

Footballfan55