Film Breakdown: B.J. Finney Offers Seahawks Tremendous Flexibility

Entering the offseason, the Seahawks hoped to keep their offensive line intact as much as possible with three former starters set to hit free agency.

Rather than maintain continuity, however, Seattle chose to move on from all three players, allowing George Fant and Germain Ifedi to depart. Guard Mike Iupati remains unsigned, but his chances of returning diminished substantially due to other signings made by the team over the past two weeks.

Most specifically, the Seahawks worked quickly to sign versatile fifth-year lineman B.J. Finney to a two-year, $8 million deal.

While he's not a household name, in four prior seasons with the Steelers, Finney started 13 games at center and both guard spots. Performing admirably when called upon, he gained the respect of teammates, including starting center Maurkice Pouncey.

After Finney replaced him while serving a two-game suspension last season, Pouncey told reporters, “He played outstanding. Honestly, he made a lot of money for himself, to be real with you. He went out there and played very, very well."

Now joining the Seahawks, it remains unclear what the team plans to do with Finney, but his presence gives coach Mike Solari several options as he rebuilds the offensive line for the 2020 season. He could be in the mix to start at left guard and, depending on what happens with starter Justin Britt, may have a shot at playing center as well.

Where does Finney fit into the puzzle joining a new-look Seattle offensive line? And what position would he be best suited to play?

Check out my latest film breakdown as I revisit five of Finney's starts from the past two seasons and evaluate his skill set as a run blocker and pass protector.