    October 24, 2021
    Film Breakdown: Rookie CB Tre Brown Brings Hope to Seahawks Secondary

    Brown had an exciting debut against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. In his latest video, Matty F. Brown highlights the technique behind Tre’s impressive showing and why the 2021 fourth round rookie offers much-needed hope for Seattle’s struggling defense.
    The Seattle Seahawks needed Tre Brown at left cornerback after the position suffered from disappointing play throughout 2021, plaguing the defense. Thankfully, Brown - a fourth-round 2021 NFL draft pick out of Oklahoma - starred in his Sunday Night Football debut.

    Brown dealt well with a variety of Steelers receivers, and did so utilizing various techniques. Opposite the capable D.J. Reed, Brown brings new hope to a struggling team. I break down his impressive game in my latest video! 

