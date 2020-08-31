SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcasts
Search

Following Third Mock Game, Seahawks Ready to Shift Into Regular Season Mode

CorbinSmithNFL

In a final dress rehearsal before the season opener on September 13, the Seahawks conducted their third mock game on Sunday.

Practicing at the VMAC instead of CenturyLink Field this time around, there were far less bells and whistles than the first two glorified scrimmages earlier this month. But coach Pete Carroll was pleased with the work his team was able to get in heading into a critical final week of training camp.

"That was a blast," Carroll told reporters after practice. "We had great work today. Got a bunch of plays in, wanted to put our players in as many situations as we could so they have to think game-like. And it worked out."

As Carroll noted numerous times in his press conference, Seattle received valuable situational reps to learn from throughout Sunday's scrimmage. Most importantly, Russell Wilson and the offense got a chance to score in a two-minute drill scenario to close out the practice session.

"Offense has to win the game with 1:40 left and a couple timeouts and finished with four seconds on the clock," Carroll said. "It was really good for both sides of the ball."

The defense may not necessarily agree with that final statement, however, at least in regard to the controversial finish.

Facing a fourth down in the red zone, Wilson dropped back and multiple Seahawk pass rushers appeared to be in the vicinity for a sack, which would normally be blown dead in a camp practice. However, Carroll decided to let Wilson scramble away and eventually find DK Metcalf for a touchdown on a broken play. Safe to say, defensive players and coaches were not pleased and felt slighted by the ruling.

"They thought they had a sack," Carroll smiled. "And the commissioner who has to make that call went with that Russ has alluded pass rushers in critical situations and I thought he maybe ducked out of there. And so I gave him that second chance to throw the ball, so they were really mad at me."

With three mock games all wrapped up, the Seahawks will now enter a critical "mock week," according to Carroll. Only two weeks remain until the team travels to Atlanta to face the Falcons and the next several days will be used to simulate a typical week of practice leading up to a game.

As far as making the most of the next two weeks, Carroll maintained his "each week is a championship opportunity" mentality, comparing preparation for the opener to planning for the Super Bowl.

"I like where we're going. We've had really high level practices against one another and we've had a tons of situations. With the leadership that we have, the experienced leadership, it feels like we're in a good position to finish off camp and get ready for the season."

If there's one thing Carroll remains concerned about, it's player availability and health. The Seahawks have been banged up at receiver, running back and defensive end, while tackle Cedric Ogbuehi suffered a shoulder injury in the scrimmage.

Meanwhile, two of Seattle's draft picks - tight end Colby Parkinson and defensive end Darrell Taylor - have yet to start practicing coming off offseason surgeries.

The good news? The Seahawks should have at least two injured receivers back at practice on Tuesday, as Phillip Dorsett, Cody Thompson, and John Ursua narrowly missed out being available to play in the mock game. Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer should also be back after being held out of the scrimmage and it doesn't sound like Benson Mayowa's undisclosed injury is serious either.

While Taylor will likely open the year on the Non-Football Injury List, Carroll indicated there's a chance Parkinson could return to the field this week.

Assuming most of those players make it back to practice at some point this week and no other significant injuries crop up, the Seahawks should be at close to full strength when they face the Falcons in just 14 days.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Seahawks Preseason Stars We Didn't Get to See

We all scoff at the preseason but undoubtedly, every year, a handful of Seahawks shine and become instant fan favorites. While 2020 didn't allow for a preseason, educated guesses can still be made on who some of those breakout players might have been.

Colby Patnode

Back Where He Belongs, Paul Richardson Hopes to Add More Speed to Seahawks' Passing Attack

After experiencing joy and grief during a turbulent offseason, Richardson finally was able to turn his attention back to football. Provided an opportunity he couldn't pass up, he's aiming to make a fast receiver group even faster in his return to Seattle.

CorbinSmithNFL

Branden Jackson Heads to Injured Reserve, Career Could Be in Doubt

Knocked out and taken to the hospital via ambulance during Seattle's first mock scrimmage earlier this month, Jackson has now been ruled out for the entire 2020 season and it remains unknown if he will be able to resume his career.

CorbinSmithNFL

Why John Ursua Could Be Primed for Breakout 2020 Season

John Ursua has earned the praise of offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as he heads into his second NFL season. Matty F. Brown looks at what makes being a rookie NFL receiver so difficult and studies hot routes to explain how Ursua struggled in a limited first year:

Matty F. Brown

Rumors circulating Seattle may look at this veteran defensive end...

CorbinSmithNFL

Should Seahawks Bring Back 'Hausch Money' to Compete for Kicking Role?

This offseason alone, Seattle has re-signed defensive ends Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa along with recently adding receiver Paul Richardson. Showing they have no issues bringing players back for a second stint, would the team be wise to consider doing the same with kicker Stephen Hauschka?

aryannaprasad

Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran WR Paul Richardson

Previously playing his first four NFL seasons with the Seahawks, Richardson's return provides the team valuable veteran insurance with several receivers, including Phillip Dorsett, currently battling minor injuries.

CorbinSmithNFL

Ken Norton Jr.: Seahawks Young Linebackers Have 'Work Cut Out for Them'

Headlined by the veteran trio of Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, and Bruce Irvin, Seattle has as deep and talented of a linebacker group as any team in the NFL. But with only so many reps available on defense, there's little margin for error for young players aiming to impress.

CorbinSmithNFL

Five more veterans brought in for free agent visits by Seahawks:

https://twitter.com/AlbertBreer/status/1299811464665018369

CorbinSmithNFL

Pete Carroll Speaks on Social Justice Issues, Seahawks Cancel Practice

Following a lengthy team meeting discussing race relations, voting, and other undisclosed topics, coach Pete Carroll gave an impassioned speech before exiting stage left and the Seahawks decided not to practice.

CorbinSmithNFL