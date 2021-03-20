Former Seahawks Coach Confident Gabe Jackson Trade Will Help Appease Russell Wilson

Closely monitoring the situation, former Seahawks coach Jim Mora Jr. couldn't believe Wilson was on the verge of forcing his way out of Seattle. But by making a bold move to acquire Jackson and upgrade the offensive line, he believes the two sides are on the right track to repair their relationship.

During three seasons on the sidelines for the Falcons, Jim Mora Jr. had the privilege of coaching dual threat extraordinaire Michael Vick in the midst of his prime. Though the team only made the playoffs once in those three seasons, the electric quarterback made two Pro Bowls, threw 49 touchdown passes, and rushed for over 2,500 yards.

Having lived out the Michael Vick experience first-hand, Mora Jr. knows a thing or two about coaching a high-profile quarterback. Given his Pacific Northwest roots, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he has taken great interest in the offseason drama between the Seahawks and Russell Wilson.

From Mora's perspective, he couldn't believe trade rumors heated up the way they did and was taken a bit aback by the star signal caller's recent comments.

"To me, it was a shocker on both sides," Mora said. "First of all, it's not the Russell Wilson that I'm used to hearing about or reading about. I'm used to hearing about a guy who's completely selfless. It's all for the team. When I listen to him talk, I hear a guy that sounds very much in alignment with head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider - a team first guy."

"There was a trigger, there was an obvious trigger, and something happened that pushed Russell to move out of a zone he's been in and become a little more selfish. And when I selfish, I don't mean that necessarily in a negative way. I mean, take care of yourself and I think he's earned that to a certain extent. He's earned the right to have input on the scheme they're running."

Shortly after Super Bowl LV, Wilson went public to address his frustrations about getting hit too much, not having enough involvement in personnel and scheme decisions, and his future in Seattle in a pair of interviews. Then, The Athletic released an article detailing growing tensions between the quarterback, Carroll, and the organization that had fueled his perceived discontent.

Through it all, Mora was most surprised to see Wilson "throw his offensive line under the bus," though he understands the root of his angst considering the punishment he has taken during his nine-year career. Since being drafted back in 2012, he's been sacked 394 times, more than any other player during that span.

"Those are the guys who protect you," Mora Jr. remarked. "You've got to step in the huddle and you've got to be able to look them in the eye and you got to be able to trust them. If there's disharmony between quarterback and an offensive line group, then that's really a treacherous slope."

Less than two weeks later, Wilson's agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN insider Adam Schefter that while his client had not demanded a trade out of Seattle, that he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for four specific teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.

Over the past several weeks, it felt like the unthinkable may actually happen and the Seahawks would actually move Wilson. Reportedly, the Bears offered three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and two starters to acquire him, but the proposal was ultimately declined.

Instead, taking Wilson's pleas to heart, general manager John Schneider went to work trying to address the offensive line and improve protection for his quarterback. After swinging and missing on attempts to sign veteran guards Kevin Zeitler and Joe Thuney, he shipped a 2021 fifth-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for guard Gabe Jackson, a move that Mora believes will go a long way towards easing tensions between Wilson and the organization.

"Hopefully it helps," Mora commented. "As a Seattle kid, I want Russell Wilson to be the quarterback and I want him to be a happy Russell Wilson, a content Russell Wilson. A Russell Wilson that is in concert with what the organization is all about and that's what he's always been. So making that move and trading a draft pick when you don't have a lot of picks, that says something about their commitment to solidifying their offensive line, in particular the interior of their offensive line."

Jackson, 29, should provide an immediate upgrade at left guard over departing starter Mike Iupati, who announced his retirement last month. The 6-foot-3, 335-pound mauler has started 99 games since being drafted in 2014, including starting all 16 games at right guard for the Raiders last season.

In seven NFL seasons, Pro Football Focus has graded Jackson no lower than 19th among qualified guards in pass protection grades. In five of those seasons, including 2020, he allowed one or fewer sacks and two or fewer quarterback hits, showcasing his consistency and reliability keeping quarterbacks clean.

Due to this stellar track record over half a decade, Mora believes Jackson's arrival will help put Wilson's mind at ease and the quarterback already expressed his pleasure about the move on social media.

"When you're Russell Wilson and you've been hit as many times as he's been hit, that starts to take a toll not only on your body but on your emotional state," Mora elaborated. "He's gonna take responsibility for some of those hits because he's a guy who has had great success extending plays, holding onto the ball a little bit longer than other quarterbacks and making the great throw, so some of those are his responsibility. But the majority obviously are the offensive line, so when your organization starts to make that commitment you're looking for, I think that's a positive."

Moving forward, questions will persist about what Seattle's offense will look like under the direction of new coordinator Shane Waldron. Mora still sees that development as a key to Wilson's long-term future with the team, especially if he wasn't pleased with the dismissal of Brian Schottenheimer.

But by willingly unloading one of their four draft picks to acquire Jackson, the Seahawks sent a firm message to Wilson that they were listening and will do what it takes to make the quarterback happy. Mora sees it as a strong step in the right direction and if they can add a few more pieces around him, including a third receiver, the two sides should be able to move past a difficult couple of months and repair their relationship for the long haul.