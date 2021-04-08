Former Seahawks DB Phillip Adams Kills 5, Commits Suicide

Deeply disturbing details continue to come out of Rock Hill, South Carolina after authorities found Adams' body near where the mass shooting occurred on Wednesday.

ROCK HILL, SC - The gunman who murdered five people, including a well-known local doctor, in South Carolina on Wednesday has been identified as former NFL defensive back Phillip Adams, who committed suicide hours after the incident.

A report from the Associated Press indicated Adams' parents lived near the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie, who had recently treated the retired cornerback. The 70-year old Lesslie and his wife Barbara Lesslie were gunned down and pronounced dead at the scene along with their grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Leslie, 5.

James Lewis, 38, who had been working at the home, was also found dead outside from gunshot wounds. According to York County Sheriff's Office's spokesperson Trent Faris, a sixth unidentified person was in serious condition.

Officers were called around 4:45 PM on Wednesday to investigate the Lesslies' home near Rock Hill and turned their attention to searching for the suspect, who was eventually found in a nearby home hours later. Per reports, Adams killed himself with a .45 caliber handgun after midnight.

Previously a seventh-round pick for the 49ers in 2010 out of South Carolina State, Adams played six seasons in the NFL, spending time with the Patriots, Raiders, Jets, and Falcons. He also had two separate stints with the Seahawks, appearing in a lone regular season game during the 2011 season.

Few other details about the mass shooting are known to this point and the investigation remains ongoing.