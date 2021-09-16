DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown Set to Reignite Competition This Sunday

Competitors in high school and teammates in college, DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown have essentially been joined at the hip for much of their football playing lives. Now, after securing NFL superstardom over the past two seasons, the duo will finally square off at the highest level of the sport as the Seahawks and Titans battle it out this Sunday.

RENTON, WA - Since taking the pre-draft process by storm in 2019, Titans receiver A.J. Brown and Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf have combined for 4,438 yards and 38 touchdowns on 271 receptions, two Pro Bowl selections and one All-Pro selection. Both have posted nearly identical numbers in their young careers, with Metcalf holding a slight edge in receptions (145-126) and yards (2,263-2,175) and Brown narrowly eking by in touchdowns (20-18).

Despite their days together at the University of Mississippi being long in the rearview mirror now, the star pass catchers have typically remained in close contact and have constantly shown love to one another on social media. However, with a matchup between their two teams on the docket this Sunday, that line of communication has been limited.

"We haven't really communicated too much this season," Metcalf told reporters on Wednesday. "But, you know, it's always love between us and just wish him the best."

Metcalf has been one of Brown's biggest supporters in the public eye, once even giving Seahawks fans a scare by saying he was a "low key Titans fan" on Twitter during one of Tennessee's games last October. As such, the two haven't jawed back-and-forth with one another in the buildup to their first head-to-head matchup at the NFL level.

"Ain't too much smack-talk going on, man," Metcalf smiled. "You know, just 'best of luck' to him this week."

Going up against one another isn't anything new, though. Both Mississippi natives, Metcalf's Oxford High School and Brown's Starkville High School played each other three times before the receivers went on to become teammates at Ole Miss.

"I beat him once and he won the last two," Metcalf said.

During that time, both Metcalf and Brown were two-way players at receiver and cornerback. In the finale of their three-game set, which was broadcast on ESPNU, Brown got the better of Metcalf by going for 192 yards on a whopping 16 receptions while holding him to just three catches for 14 yards on the defensive side of the ball.

Now a game each into their third years in the NFL, Metcalf and Brown continue to leave their mark on the highest level of the sport. While Brown's Titans were thrashed by the Cardinals on opening week by a score of 38-13, he managed to find the end zone on one of his four receptions. And despite not being targeted through the first half against the Colts, Metcalf wound up matching Brown's four receptions with 50 yards and a touchdown of his own to help seal a 28-16 victory for the Seahawks.

Both could be poised for big days on Sunday, with Metcalf set to square off against a Tennessee secondary that allowed 246 receiving yards and four touchdowns to Arizona wideouts last week and Brown matching up with Seattle's suspect group of cornerbacks. Of course, each boasts an elite partner-in-crime as well; Tyler Lockett on Metcalf's side and Julio Jones on Brown's side. Lockett recorded a pair of touchdowns and eclipsed 100 yards in Week 1 while Jones struggled in his Titans debut, reeling in just three catches for a modest 29 yards.

"I'm excited for the matchup," Brown expressed to the Tennessee media. "Of course, [Metcalf and I] pushed each other in college. So I'm just looking forward to the game."

For the first time in 21 months, fans will be back in attendance for a regular season game at Lumen Field. And with Brown, Jones, Lockett and Metcalf, they could be treated to a high-scoring affair featuring two of the league's most talented offensive units.