Gabe Jackson, Al Woods Doubtful to Play For Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Gearing up for their NFC West home opener against the Cardinals, the Seahawks may be short-handed in the trenches on both sides of the football.

After missing practice time this week with knee injuries, Seattle listed right guard Gabe Jackson and nose tackle Al Woods as doubtful on Friday's final injury report. Earlier in the week, coach Pete Carroll indicated both players would rest on Wednesday and Thursday before testing out their injuries in Friday's practice.

Unfortunately, after both players exited Sunday's loss to the Saints, neither Jackson nor Woods appears to have turned the corner late in the week as Carroll optimistically hoped. The team will release Friday's practice report later this afternoon, but their respective designations suggest they didn't progress as envisioned.

If Jackson can't start, the Seahawks have a capable backup in Phil Haynes who already started in place of left guard Damien Lewis in Week 1 and stepped in for Jackson last weekend. The fourth-year veteran out of Wake Forest has allowed five pressures and a sack on 74 pass blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

As for Woods, Seattle will likely slide Bryan Mone into the starting lineup in his place, while Poona Ford also has prior experience playing the nose tackle position. Complicating matters, Shelby Harris is listed as questionable with a hip injury, leaving the team potentially in worse shape along the defensive line.

With an open roster spot after placing running back Rashaad Penny on injured reserve on Friday, it would be a surprise if the Seahawks don't active defensive tackle L.J. Collier to fill an open roster spot. The former first-round pick out of TCU returned to practice last week after missing the first four games with an elbow injury, but the team opted not to rush him back from injured reserve and he didn't play against the Saints.

In other injury news, receiver Penny Hart (hamstring) has already been ruled out after leaving last week's game early. Veteran wideout Marquise Goodwin, who didn't suit up in New Orleans with a knee injury, has been a full participant in practice this week but remains questionable for Sunday, while second-year receiver Dee Eskridge also is listed as questionable with an illness.

Dealing with a rash of injuries at the receiver position, in a sliver of good news, rookie Dareke Young didn't receive a designation and will be available after recovering from a quad injury that forced him to sit out last week. With Hart already deactivated, the seventh-round pick should play in his second NFL game against Arizona.

In the secondary, cornerback Artie Burns aggravated a groin injury that caused him to miss the first four games and he's listed as questionable. Undrafted rookie safety Joey Blount suffered an undisclosed calf injury during the practice week and also received a questionable designation, putting his status up in the air.

