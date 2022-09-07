Analysis: Grades, Bold Predictions For Seahawks Defensive Positional Groups

Following months of anticipation, including a full offseason program, training camp, and three-game preseason slate, the Seahawks will finally kick off a new era when they take on the Broncos to open the 2022 season next Monday night.

With several newcomers on the roster and Geno Smith taking the reins as Seattle's new signal caller, expectations remain low for most prognosticators. But even with Wilson coming back to town under center for Denver and all of the additional turnover on the roster, coach Pete Carroll isn't buying the negative outlook for his team and doesn't care about the national narrative.

“I don’t feel like that at all. I don’t feel like any part of any of that is what’s true other than the fact that’s what people think. I’m not in that business now. I’m in the business of helping these guys get ready to play and all of the work that we do and all of the mentality and culture and the environment that we are in," Carroll told reporters on Monday. "We’ve been averaging 10 wins a year for the last 20-something years. You think I can think any different from that? I don’t. I don’t see why the reason my expectations should change at all. I don’t care what anybody says."

With their 53-man roster set in stone and a reunion date with Wilson on tap in short order, how do the Seahawks defensive groups look heading into a new season? Examining the roster as a whole, here's a detailed rundown on starters and reserves along with a bold prediction and grade for each position.

Defensive Tackle

Starters: Poona Ford, Al Woods, Shelby Harris

Reserves: Quinton Jefferson, Bryan Mone, Myles Adams

Positional Analysis: The most experienced positional group on the entire roster, Seattle bolstered an already deep defensive tackle stable by acquiring the perennially underrated Harris in the Wilson trade and bringing back Jefferson, a former fifth-round pick who played his first four NFL seasons in the Pacific Northwest. Both of those players offer positional versatility in a 3-4 front and have been disruptive creating pressure from the interior over the course of multiple seasons. Those two along with Ford and Adams give the Seahawks a quartet of athletic interior defenders who can stop the run and rush the passer. In the middle, Woods returns after a career year in 2021 as the starting nose tackle and the 345-pound Mone gives the team another starter caliber player to anchor the middle behind him.

Bold Prediction: After a strong preseason, Adams will continue his upward trajectory leading Seattle's defensive tackles with 4.5 sacks.

Overall Grade: B+

Outside Linebacker

Starters: Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu

Reserves: Boye Mafe, Alton Robinson, Darryl Johnson

Positional Analysis: Ever since trading Frank Clark away in 2018, the Seahawks have played musical chairs with their outside pass rushers. But that cycle may finally be coming to an end with the ascendance of Taylor, who produced 6.5 sacks in his pseudo-rookie season a year ago, and the arrival of Nwosu, who amassed 5.0 sacks and 40 pressures as a starter for the Chargers in 2021. With both players being 25 years old and possessing excellent traits for a 3-4 defense, Seattle hopes they will consistently wreak havoc off the edge as hybrid linebackers. Behind them, Mafe flashed in his first preseason and while he needs time to develop before he becomes a starter, he should make an immediate impact as a situational rusher. Robinson also had a strong preseason and assuming he's recovered from a PCL sprain in his knee, he should see plenty of snaps rotating in as well.

Bold Prediction: Blossoming in his second full NFL season, Taylor will become the sixth defender during the Carroll era and first since 2018 to eclipse double-digit sacks.

Overall Grade: B-

Inside Linebacker

Starters: Jordyn Brooks, Cody Barton

Reserve: Nick Bellore

Positional Analysis: The most top-heavy position group for the Seahawks, Brooks looks ready to take the torch from Wagner in the middle and emerge as a superstar in his own right. Last season, he broke Seattle's franchise record with 184 tackles and earned an All-Pro vote for his efforts, setting the stage for a breakthrough third season. Alongside him, Cody Barton will finally have a chance to start after waiting for his turn as a key special teams player in his first three seasons. Despite playing well in spot starts over the past few years, questions remain about whether or not he's an every down defender and the depth behind him currently is razor thin with Bellore, who hasn't played linebacker in a regular season game since 2017, available as the only backup. The team has to be keeping fingers cross Jon Rhattigan can come back from the PUP list shortly after he's eligible in Week 5.

Bold Prediction: Picking up where he left off, Brooks will surpass 150 tackles for a second straight season and earn Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Overall Grade: C+

© Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback

Starters: Sidney Jones, Tariq Woolen

Reserves: Artie Burns, Mike Jackson, Coby Bryant, Justin Coleman, Isaiah Dunn

Positional Analysis: Question marks remain for the Seahawks at cornerback heading into the new season. But unlike a year ago, there's ample reasons to be encouraged in the short term as well as the future thanks to the arrival of Woolen and Bryant, day three draft choices poised to play extensive snaps right away after stellar training camps and preseasons. Woolen likely will start at right corner out of the gate, while Bryant could surpass Coleman in the nickel role sooner rather than later. Jones and Burns performed well last month when healthy and give the team a pair of proven vets who know the scheme inside and out, while Jackson may have been the biggest surprise in camp at any position and has earned Carroll's trust if thrust into action.

Bold Prediction: Targeted frequently out of the slot after taking over for Coleman down the line, Bryant will lead all corners with three interceptions.

Overall Grade: B-

Safety

Starters: Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams

Reserves: Josh Jones, Ryan Neal, Joey Blount

Positional Analysis: Back healthy after rehabbing from surgeries for most of the offseason, Adams and Diggs once again give the Seahawks one of the most formidable, versatile safety duos in the league. New coordinator Clint Hurtt will be aiming to maximize their immense talents as interchangeable defenders who can play near the box or in single/two high coverages. Making the group even more intriguing, Jones has been a revelation reviving his career in Seattle, as the former second-round pick forced Marquise Blair off the roster with an outstanding camp and could play a lot in sub packages alongside Adams and Diggs. The same could be said for Neal, who remains an integral special teams player and a reliable asset on defense when called upon, while Blount surprised by snagging a spot as an undrafted rookie and should contribute on special teams immediately.

Bold Prediction: Seeing extensive action as a third safety, Jones will pick off more passes than Adams.

Overall Grade: A-