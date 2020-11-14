History Suggests Second Half Surge Awaits Seahawks

The Seahawks ended the first half of the season at 6-2 after dropping their last game against the Bills and have lost two of their last three after a 5-0 start. This marks the third time in nine years that the Seahawks have won at least six games in their first eight. Seattle started 7-1 in 2013 and 6-2 last year.

Getting off to a good start has been half of the battle for Seahawks squads during Russell Wilson's tenure as the signal caller, which began in 2012. Seattle is the definition of a "second half team." That being in individual games and in the season overall.

The 2014 NFC championship game is a good example of the Seahawks being a second half team, falling behind 16-0 to the Packers with Wilson throwing three interceptions before halftime, only to mount one of the most improbable comebacks in NFL playoff history in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Historically, the Seahawks have been better in the second half of the season. Since 2012, the Seahawks have averaged a 5-3 start. This is a credit to Wilson's ability and the historic defense Pete Carroll built once he found his footing as head coach.

In the last eight seasons, the Seahawks average a 6-2 second half of the campaign. This bodes well for Seattle now, standing at 6-2. If they held serve to the average, this would mean they finish 12-4, which might be good enough to win the NFC West.

Over Wilson's career, his passer rating is 100.9 through the first eight games and then it jumps to 104.1 during the second half of the season. The team seems to mimic Wilson's second half surge.

Plus, usually the tougher, more meaningful divisional games come later in the season. This is a compliment to how clutch Wilson has been and how well the Seahawks have played down the stretch for much of his and Pete Carroll's time in Seattle.

This season may require an extra boost of this second half magic. The NFC West is airtight, with three teams within one game of each other. The Seahawks still have two matchups with the Rams, one against the Cardinals and 49ers apiece, and still must travel across the country to Philadelphia to face the "first place" Eagles. Going 6-2 in the second half of the season would be an enormous accomplishment that would have the Seahawks in prime position for a run at the Super Bowl. It might even be good enough for the No. 1 seed and first round bye in the new playoff format if things break their way.

And there's no way the defense can be this bad the entire season... right?

In any case, the Seahawks starting 6-2 gives them a chance to do something special in the second half. Yes, this team is wildly flawed. However, with an MVP candidate at quarterback and a head coach building a Hall of Fame resume, they are well equipped to weather this storm and make the playoffs for the third straight year and the ninth time in Carroll's 11 years.