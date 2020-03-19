SeahawkMaven
How Seahawks Are Coping With Coronavirus Outbreak

aryannaprasad

March is always an uneasy, yet exciting time as teams transition through free agency into the draft, but this offseason is different.

Right now, the sports world feels more uncertain than ever as the threat of coronavirus looms overhead, threatening to end sports as we know it (for 2020, at least).

Within a matter of weeks, the NBA has suspended its season indefinitely, the MLB has pushed its opening day back eight weeks, and March Madness ended before it began. While the NFL draft and free agency is set to move forward, the Seahawks community can’t ignore how the coronavirus has devastated the region. In King County alone, there have been 518 cases and 46 deaths - that’s half of the cases and roughly 85 percent of the deaths in Washington state.

The Seahawks are grappling with the new normal much like the rest of us: exchanging words of hope, offering generous aid to those in need, and playing video games with friends to stave off boredom.

The organization designed a website titled We Got This, which features safe activities for kids amid school closures and ways to help the community.

The ever-optimistic Pete Carroll posited the societal shift as an opportunity to treat each other better, reminding Seattle that “we’re all in it together!”

It’s the veterans that set the tone for each franchise, leading teams by example on and off the field. Quarterback Russell Wilson led his team admirably through a tough offseason by donating 1 million meals to Seattle locals through Food Lifeline. 

Wilson hasn’t let the self-quarantine interrupt his routine, showcasing a grinding workout at home.

Meanwhile, the younger generation of Seahawks such as cornerback Tre Flowers remain socially distant while being socially active, setting up video game hangouts over Twitter. 

DK Metcalf shared his quarantine thoughts with the rest of us, finding humor in being isolated with random thoughts. 

The Seahawks tight ends joined in on the fun, with Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister tackling philosophy and puzzles while staying indoors. 

Despite the memes and hashtags, the younger players are taking the self-quarantine seriously, with safety Quandre Diggs sharing news, updates, and advice.

Players often travel to meet with specialty coaches or train with teammates during this time, so a quarantine could severely impact their preparation for next season. Gyms across America are temporarily shutting their doors, meaning athletes will have to rely on individual exercises and strength training to maintain their form. Sports are deeply social by nature, so while communication can be restricted to technology, teamwork requires in-person play.

It’s hard to tell how coronavirus will affect the NFL for the weeks to come, so until normalcy resumes, the Seahawks can provide guidance on how to deal with the worst of it: work hard like Russell; play hard like Tré. 

