How Seahawks Can Maximize Contributions of 'All-Around Dude' Freddie Swain in 2021

RENTON, WA - This season, opportunities will be few and far between for Seahawks receivers not named DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett. While the team aims to share the wealth a bit more in Shane Waldron's passing game, newcomers D'Wayne Eskridge and Gerald Everett—as well as mainstay Will Dissly—should be the primary benefactors of Seattle's generosity. That leaves tight end Colby Parkinson, receiver Freddie Swain and one or two other wideouts to fight for whatever remains as the 2021 campaign chugs along.

Swain, a sixth-round selection out of Florida in 2020, was sitting comfortably as the Seahawks' No. 3 receiver on the depth chart for most of the offseason. The biggest waves of free agency went by and the team, despite their efforts to do so, had failed to sign another receiver while David Moore and Phillip Dorsett inked separate deals with the Panthers and Jaguars, respectively.

As the 2021 NFL Draft approached, it was unclear what the Seahawks would do. Holding just three selections in the event with several pressing needs still present on their roster, most believed general manager John Schneider would trade their first pick, slotted at No. 56, and eventually take a cornerback or center wherever they wound up. But to the surprise of some—and the dismay of Swain—Schneider didn't trade down, nor did he take a player at either of those positions.

The pick was Eskridge, a speedy receiver out of Western Michigan whose background as a former running back and track star stylistically fits well with Waldron's new offense. From that night forward, Eskridge has been regarded as Seattle's de facto No. 3 pass catcher behind Lockett and Metcalf.

Fast forward to present day, now a full week's worth of practices into training camp, and Eskridge has yet to get out on the field with a big toe injury. With the second round pick on the physically unable to perform list, Swain has been acting as the team's tertiary receiving option in workouts and will likely continue to do so in Sunday's mock game at Lumen Field.

Eskridge is expected to come back at some point, however, and should reassume his role without any hiccups. That will essentially drop Swain back down to No. 4 on the depth chart, a spot that should still get some action over the year but won't be a cornerstone of Waldron's gameplan.

In fact, it's more or less the same gig he had as a rookie last year. Appearing in all 16 regular season games for Seattle, he recorded 13 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Barring any unforeseen injuries ahead of him, that's roughly where his potential sits from an offensive production standpoint this fall.

But the Seahawks can get the most out of him in other ways. At the University of Florida, Swain carved out a path to the NFL by doing exactly what is required of him in 2021. He was never a high-volume target in the Gators' offense, but he came up with key catches when his number was called upon, blocked with ferocity for his running backs and returned both kicks and punts with success.

“Freddie is an all-around dude," coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday. "He can do everything. He blocks well, he catches the ball well, he runs with the ball after the catch, he’s really smart and he plays multiple positions. Freddie is right in the mix of everything, he’s playing. I think he’s going to be really comfortable with everything that we are doing. He’s fighting for playing time in camp and he’s in great shape. We are very confident with him in the game.”

The return game is where Swain could truly be a boon for the Seahawks this season. Last year, he brought back six kickoffs for 137 yards. Eskridge was expected to contribute in some form or fashion on that front—and still could—but with him nursing a foot injury, they may opt to keep him out of harm's way as much as possible. After all, his value primarily stems from the dynamism he brings to the offense.

Of course, there are several other players on the roster who could take on return duties as well, such as receivers John Ursua and Aaron Fuller. That said, Swain's potential—particularly on punt returns—has long excited the Seahawks, and there's reason to think it could be a tailor-made role for him on the team.

"He was reliable, not turning the ball over while making sound decisions," Seahawk Maven's Matty F. Brown began in his assessment of Swain last year. "Most exciting? He was able to eek yards out. He transitions quickly from receiver to runner. His weaving style and patience in the open field sets blocks up well. Added to that, he is able to see the open lanes. He finishes his runs with physicality and optimal pad level, falling forward. He also has enough speed to run one all the way back."

In 2020, David Moore led the Seahawks in yards per punt return with a mark of 9.3. But Moore is now gone and the player he split return duties with—D.J. Reed—is unlikely to continue doing so as one of the team's starting outside cornerbacks.

Swain, meanwhile, is in somewhat of an awkward limbo on this roster; he's not a benchwarmer by any means, but he's also not yet an integral piece to the offense either. He can, however, be a big-time contributor on special teams, and he's already getting to work in that regard.

"Freddie looks good back there," Carroll said of Swain's return reps in training camp. "... We are figuring out for punt and kickoff how we are going to do that. We are in the middle of that now. It will take us a while, we won’t rush for that.”

Offensively speaking, Swain aligns well with Waldron's system. He's not the best route runner on the team, but, as he's shown on special teams, he boasts strong field vision, lateral movement and, of course, 4.46-second speed. That not only makes him a solid candidate to handle some of the sweep calls Waldron is expected to implement, but it also poses him as a nice target for quarterback Russell Wilson in the short and intermediate passing games for what he can do with the ball in his hands.

During the preseason, the Florida native is going to be every bit that "all-around dude" Carroll described on Wednesday. He should be heavily involved in the offense and on special teams, hoping to stake his claim for more involvement in both facets.

Swain has a chance to be a legitimate cog in the Seahawks' machine this year and yet, he's received little-to-no buzz for most of the offseason. He might not set stat sheets ablaze with his contributions, but his potential to fill a few important roles on this team should not be overlooked.