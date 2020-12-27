Improved Seahawks Defense? Coverage Busts Remain Problematic

Analyst Matty F. Brown is finding the Seahawks improvement on defense narrative frustrating. Even more annoying is the chatter around greater defensive accountability, as botched coverage responsibilities continue to plague the unit each week.

There’s been a narrative of the Seahawks' defense improving lately. Admittedly, it was hard for them to get any worse after their start to the 2020 season.

In the first six games of the year, the Seahawks allowed an average of 479 yards a game - on pace to set an unwanted NFL record for the most yards allowed in history (Saints in 2012 with 7,042 yards allowed). With 10 games played, Seattle’s defensive unit was still allowing 434.9 points per game.

Hope somewhat returned with the defense keeping the Seahawks in a 23-16 loss to the Rams and then holding what was an explosive Kyler Murray Cardinals offense to 21. The following four matches have Seattle giving up just 13 points per game.

"We’re going to have a chance to do something special,” coach Pete Carroll said after Seattle beat the New York Jets, where the defense conceded a measly three points. “And it’s going to be because the defense has really turned it around and put us in this kind of position.”

A mantra of greater accountability has emerged. Front-and-center of the propaganda campaign is a now famous Ken Norton Jr-led meeting prior to the Week 11 Arizona victory. Players described their roles and responsibilities. The headlines lapped it up.

It’s all nonsense.

Consider the fact that Seattle has faced the bottom three offenses in the NFL in the last three weeks.

Factor in the offense not performing to shootout-level standard as they did earlier this year.

Look at the cold hard statistics:

40.3 percent of Seattle’s opposing offensive drives end in a score - which ranks 16 th in the NFL

in the NFL The Seahawks have given up 4,102 passing yards - 32nd in the (passing) league

Seattle’s defense scores -98.18 in expected points - 20 th in the league

The Seahawks’ 47.6 percent third down percentage is the sixth-worst in the league

Modern NFL defense with rule adjustments is to a strong degree at the mercy of NFL offense, with their success or failure largely beholden to opponent quality above anything else. However, one variable that defenses can still control is executing the correct alignment, assignment, and technique. Talent remains important, but it the above factors that is the main difference between league-average defense and one threatening to shatter worst-of-all-time records.

It’s Seattle’s continued basic errors that make the improved accountability chatter so galling. They have ruined smart schematic ideas and gameplans. They have overshadowed impressive individual performances. They have made this defense look like total crap at times.

One of Carroll’s three rules to teambuilding is “No Excuses." That’s been contradicted with the excuse of a lack of continuity resulting in these errors. That’s now an ill-fitting explanation for a wider problem that has been pervasive throughout this troublesome defensive campaign. The accountability codswallop is exhausting.

After the Buffalo Bills loss in Week 9? I detailed busts which led to an all-time bad display. With these busts still not corrected despite the "Accountability Summit," I’ve started tweeting “Your weekly Seahawks coverage busts, presented by caffeine” twitter video.

Against a quality opponent, this stuff will matter more. As Seattle’s losses have proved, these failures to execute the core essence of football are not sustainable versus better teams. Let them beat you and stress you; you can not beat yourself. While the players are the ones out on the field, it is a massive part of coaching to get the team ready to execute the game plan each week. Yet this has not happened each play.

Yes, the Rams may have hilariously lost to the Jets, but they are still a better team than what the Seahawks have faced in recent weeks. Furthermore, Sean McVay has dominated Pete Carroll in meetings between the two, sporting a 5-2 head-to-head record. In the schematic battle, the Seahawks defense has adapted and employed some clever ideas, but McVay has largely managed to stay one step ahead.

Unfortunately, none of this will matter if Seattle continues giving defensive gifts of cheap and easy yardage. Hope for this season was that the Seahawks defense would gel as a unit and eradicate their unforced errors. While defensive chemistry will only increase, it’s sad that missed opportunities and busts is who this 2020 defense appears to be. Perhaps the biggest game of the season will finally lead to a grand correction?