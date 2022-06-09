It's Time For Seahawks To Feed Their Tight Ends

Over the last four seasons, the Seahawks have not involved their tight ends as much as other teams. After trading away Russell Wilson and receiving Noah Fant in return, there is an opportunity to enhance the involvement of the tight ends in the offensive game plan.

In the post-Jimmy Graham era, the Seahawks have acquired multiple quality veteran tight ends, hoping to stabilize the position and provide a spark, only to see them fizzle out. Ed Dickson, Greg Olsen, and Gerald Everett all came to Seattle and did not live up to expectations. One would even argue Jimmy Graham himself, a five-time Pro Bowler, disappointed as a Seahawk.

It has been since Graham's final year in Seattle in 2017 since the Seahawks had a tight end reach 500 yards receiving (Graham did it all three years in the Pacific Northwest). The highest total by a tight end in Seattle since Graham's departure was Everett's efforts last season, with 478 yards and four touchdowns.

Shane Waldron enters his second year as offensive coordinator with his work cut out for him, dealing with the upheaval the Wilson trade left on the offense. One new wrinkle that has been brought in to help ease that process is Noah Fant, one of the pieces returning from Denver in the trade.

Waldron is no stranger to involving tight ends in the passing game from his days with the Rams. He was first Los Angeles' tight ends coach in 2017 and then passing game coordinator in 2018 through 2020. During that time, Tyler Higbee eclipsed 500 yards in two consecutive seasons, including 734 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.

Embracing the tight ends, especially when dealing with unproven quarterbacks, is important. Whether it be Drew Lock or Geno Smith under center, neither can afford to rely on deep shot after deep shot to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Neither has the pure arm talent and deep ball skills of Seattle's previous quarterback. They need to pepper the soft underbelly of defenses with their talented tight ends underneath.

Fant is an immensely gifted tight end after being selected 20th overall from Iowa in 2019. He started his career in Denver with three straight seasons of at least 550 yards and three touchdowns. He achieved all that with inconsistent quarterback play.

Fant, along with Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson, will need to be more involved this season. The Seahawks desperately need a reliable third option to emerge in the passing game after Metcalf and Lockett and with how defenses have been defending Seattle in the last few seasons, it's necessary for tight ends to contribute.

The Seahawks ranked 23rd in third down conversion rate and dead last in fourth down conversions last season. Utilizing the tight ends effectively can remedy that.

Last season, the Seahawks targeted their top two tight ends a total of 89 times combined. For reference, Higbee garnered 85 targets by himself last season for the Rams. George Kittle received 94 in San Francisco. Fant was targeted 90 times last season with Lock and Teddy Bridgewater under center in Denver.

The most targets one Seahawks tight end received since Graham's departure is Everett last season, with just 63. It's time for Seattle to get more out of this position group and based on reports out of the VMAC, it looks promising it will finally happen.