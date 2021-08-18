Jamal Adams on Record-Breaking Extension: 'It's a Block Off My Shoulders'

Though negotiations between Adams and the Seahawks didn't always go smoothly over the past several months, the two sides were able to finally hammer out a deal midway through training camp, making the star safety a $70 million man.

After five months of what coach Pete Carroll deemed "intense" negotiations between the two sides, the Seahawks and Jamal Adams finally agreed to terms on a record-breaking four-year, $70 million contract on Tuesday, officially making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

Speaking with reporters following Tuesday's practice, though it may have taken a bit longer to come together than they hoped, Adams and Carroll agreed their close relationship as player and coach played a critical role in getting a deal done.

"We stayed in communication and clear and talked our way through it. The emotional part of it, you know, the challenging part of it, the business part of it, we made it through all of that," Carroll said. "So what I would say is, everything I've got, I'm putting into it. And it certainly means that, relationship-wise, it is a big part of it."

"It was everything," Adams added, notably missing a celebratory cigar at the podium like the one he puffed on after winning the NFC West last December. "When Pete called when the trade happened, him calling me, reaching out to my mother, that meant everything to me. It's the little things like that. Our relationship has always been strong and it's just going to continue to get better."

Set to earn $17.5 million annually through the 2025 season, the Seahawks made a monumental financial commitment locking up Adams, obliterating Broncos star Justin Simmons' previous mark as the highest-paid safety by $2 million per year.

It's a hefty price tag to pay at the position, but Adams has never viewed himself as simply a safety. He's a unicorn, a self-proclaimed defensive weapon who broke the NFL record for sacks by a defensive back in only 12 games in 2020. As Carroll noted, after general manager John Schneider decided to trade two first-round picks to the Jets for the All-Pro defender last July, there was never any doubt in his mind an extension would happen eventually.

"You know, we did a big commitment in picks and all of that. But the thing I really like about this now that it comes through and we get to this point: this was the plan the whole time," Carroll commented. "To go after a great football player, get him in the program, pay what you gotta pay to get it done in terms of draft picks, and then knowing that we were going to re-do a contract. It took a while to get it done."

For the past three weeks, Adams has been a bystander on the sidelines at Seattle's training camp, conducting a "hold in" waiting for a new contract. Per Carroll, he remained active in team meetings and has studied hard throughout the offseason as both the front office and his representatives went back and forth hashing out issues such as annual salary, guaranteed money, and signing bonus distribution while trying to put together the frame work for a new contract.

Even as reports surfaced indicating the team was prepared to use the franchise tag on him next March if he didn't sign an extension, the two parties remained in touch, as Adams' agents met with members of the front office in Vegas prior to Saturday's preseason opener trying to put the finishing touches on the deal. While considering whether or not to accept the Seahawks latest offer, he took the advice of his mother, who called him twice and told him he needed to take it.

"Mama knows best," Adams smiled.

Admitting his injury issues "took a toll on him mentally and physically" last season, Adams felt he couldn't play the game at the speed that he wanted to and had to hold "avoid certain things" on the field. Compounding matters, he was still trying to learn a new defense and missing four games with a groin injury impacted his ability to develop chemistry with his new teammates.

But once he came back in Week 9 against the Bills, even while dealing with finger and shoulder issues, Adams elevated his play as he became more comfortable in the Seahawks scheme. His return along with the arrival of Carlos Dunlap helped a struggling defense turn the corner over the final two months, allowing just 15 points per game while finishing 6-2 down the stretch to win an NFC West title.

With the majority of that same defense back in the fold, including Adams as a now happy $70 million man, he believes the "sky is the limit" for the Seahawks as they look to address unfinished business. For his part individually, after earning his third All-Pro selection last season, he expects to be even better in 2021 due to increased command of the defensive scheme coupled with a clean bill of health.

"We're very versatile in a lot of ways. We have a lot of guys that can do a lot of things. And it could get scary. You know what I mean?" Adams stated. "We just gotta continue to do the little things the right way at all times, continue to come out here and practice. And get better. You know, stay in the film room."

Back on the practice field, Adams rejoined his teammates to partake in individual drills as well as 11-on-11 team sessions on Tuesday, flying around the field exuding the infectious energy he's become renowned for since entering the league five years ago. He continued to play the role of coach when he wasn't in the lineup as well, providing advise for youngsters such as undrafted rookie Aashari Crosswell.

Although recovered from offseason surgeries to repair torn tendons in his fingers as well as a torn labrum in his shoulder, Carroll said Seattle plans to slowly ease Adams back into action over the next few weeks and doesn't want to overdue it with him. But he has no reservations the versatile safety will be ready for a full workload in the season opener at Indianapolis next month.

Following two years of negotiations with two different franchises and a blockbuster trade to the Pacific Northwest, Adams appreciates the weight of the situation finally being lifted off of his shoulders. He's grateful for Carroll and Schneider rewarding him with the record-setting extension he desired and rightfully earned.

With the ink on his contract still drying, Adams can now focus solely on football, taking care of his body, and most importantly, helping guide the Seahawks back to the Super Bowl.

"Man, it's a block off my shoulders. Just so excited to you know, be a part of such a unique organization. Always been a fan, still a fan, but it just makes it that much greater that, you know, I'm a part of the family now."