SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Jamal Adams Won't Play vs. Cardinals, Jordyn Brooks Set to Return for Seahawks

CorbinSmithNFL

Traveling to Arizona for their NFC West opener, the Seahawks will be without strong safety Jamal Adams for a third straight game. But overall, the roster looks much healthier preparing to play the Cardinals on Sunday Night Football.

After being held out of practice all week, the decision to hold out Adams isn't much of a surprise. Though he's drawing closer to returning from a groin strain, coach Pete Carroll indicated Seattle wanted to give him one more weekend to ensure he was 100 percent healthy.

"He's really close," Carroll told reporters on Friday, indicating Adams would not travel with the team. "We want to make sure and get it right. The consensus is it's better to wait until next week and I anticipate he'll be practicing next week."

In Adams' absence, Ryan Neal will make his third consecutive start for Seattle. Promoted from the practice squad earlier this week, Damarious Randall will serve as a backup behind both Neal and Quandre Diggs at both safety spots.

Aside from Adams, only guard Mike Iupati was listed on the Seahawks final injury report on Friday. The veteran lineman, who has been dealing with back spasms and sat out Thursday's practice, was replaced by Jordan Simmons in Week 5 against the Vikings and is listed as questionable for this weekend.

Otherwise, Carroll offered mostly promising medical updates, starting with rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who missed the past two games with a knee sprain suffered in Week 3 against the Cowboys.

Ready to roll and running full speed, Brooks returned to practice this week and wasn't on the final injury report. While Carroll refused to name a starter between him or Cody Barton at the weakside linebacker spot, he expects the first-round pick out of Texas Tech will see extensive playing time defensively.

"He had a great week, he really did have a great week," Carroll said. "He looked full speed, we ramped him up as the week went on, got more reps as he could handle the work. He's definitely going to play in this football game and I expect he'll play considerably."

Even Carroll himself should be in good shape for game day after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery during the bye week. While he "overdid it a little too much" and had to take a step back this week using a golf cart on the practice field, he plans to be standing on the sideline on Sunday.

In other injury-related updates, Carroll told reporters receiver Phillip Dorsett won't be playing this week after not being activated from injured reserve or practicing, but he's running "very fast" and should be back from a bruised foot soon. Like Adams, they are simply being cautious to make sure when he does return, he is fully healed.

As for defensive end Rasheem Green, he also won't play on Sunday coming back from a stinger, but Carroll also sounded optimistic about his chances of practicing next week and being activated to the 53-man roster.

Though he isn't rehabbing from an injury, recently-signed defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison also won't make the trip to Arizona. Per Carroll, the team is taking things "week by week" with the veteran as he works back into football shape.

"He's just working to get back in shape and make sure his conditioning is right and all that. He's working on his weight and making sure he's as svelte as he can be and so he's going through a process getting right."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

In Supporting Seahawks Pursuit of Antonio Brown, Russell Wilson Sends Wrong Message

As one of the NFL's top superstars, Wilson had an opportunity to make a statement on Thursday when pressed about the possibility of Antonio Brown joining Seattle. While he shouldn't be criticized for seeing the best in people, he missed the mark by downplaying the severity of his "mistakes."

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Fantasy Corner: Chris Carson Primed for Big Game in Week 7

The Seahawks return from their bye week and face a tough task as they head down to Arizona. Heading into a pivotal prime time game, one of Seattle's stars is uniquely set up to dominate this game in an unexpected way.

Colby Patnode

Enemy Confidential: Seahawks Gearing Up for 'Red Hot' Cardinals in NFC West Opener

Arizona hasn't been to the playoffs since 2015 and has been in the NFC West cellar for the past two years. But with Kyler Murray running a high-powered offense and Buddha Baker leading a much-improved defense, Kliff Kingsbury's team is in the hunt for a division title.

CorbinSmithNFL

Don't Expect Fans at Any Seahawks Home Game This Season

While several NFL teams have started to allow fans to return to games in recent weeks, the Seahawks won't be joining them for their fourth home game. With COVID-19 cases spiking across the country, fans will likely be kept away from CenturyLink Field for the entirety for the regular season.

Nick Lee

Hawks Eye View Week 7: While COVID-19 Caused Abrupt Byes, Seahawks Coasted Through Most Productive One Yet

As a result of COVID-19 outbreaks in New England and Tennessee, Denver and Pittsburgh were forced to take early bye weeks in a season where flexibility has been of the utmost importance. Luckily for the Seahawks, they didn't have to worry about such an inconvenience.

aryannaprasad

Ken Norton Jr., Seahawks Believe Stephen Sullivan Can Develop Into Quality Edge Rusher

After being selected by the Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Sullivan was expected to continue improving his craft as a future offensive weapon. But less than two months into the regular season, the former LSU product is now taking practice reps on the defensive side of the football.

Thomas Hall10

by

QuisCustodes

Jordan Simmons Finds Niche as Invaluable Swing Guard for Seahawks

Both of Seattle's starting guards - Damien Lewis and Mike Iupati - have missed significant action with minor injuries in the first five weeks. But a much-improved offensive line hasn't missed a beat thanks to the stellar play of Simmons, who has filled in admirably after several years of injuries.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Week 7 Matchup vs. Cardinals Flexed Into Prime Time

For the third time this season, the Seahawks will play under the lights on Sunday Night Football as their upcoming matchup with the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium was moved into the prime time slot.

CorbinSmithNFL

Should Seahawks Bring John Ross Back to the Pacific Northwest?

Due in large part to injuries, Ross has been a major disappointment in four seasons with the Bengals. Could a return to his old stomping grounds catching passes from Russell Wilson help him turn his career around?

Nick Lee

by

JML TOO

All-World Talent Aside, Seahawks Should Avoid Antonio Brown Like the Plague

Though Brown offers game-changing talent on the field and still belongs in the upper echelon of NFL receivers, his selfish behavior, off-field baggage, and venomous personality should make him off limits for the Seahawks.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

wantcoffee99