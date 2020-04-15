Jamal Crawford: Seahawks 'Couple of Pieces Away' From Deep Playoff Run

With the exception of a trade for cornerback Quinton Dunbar, the Seahawks haven't made any big splashes on either side of the football thus far this offseason.

However, Seattle added pieces to help fill out their depth chart at numerous positions, including signing three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen, receiver Phillip Dorsett, and offensive linemen Cedric Ogbuehi, Brandon Shell, and Chance Warmack. On defense, the team re-signed Jarran Reed, brought back pass rushers Benson Mayowa and Bruce Irvin on one-year deals, and retained special team ace, Neiko Thorpe.

Earlier at the NFL Scouting Combine, general manager John Schneider shared he was not pleased with the performance of the Seahawks defense last season, particularly in the secondary. This led to many expecting that he would be a little bit more aggressive with adding talent to the unit than they have been to this point.

"Obviously, we want to get better. If I told you that we were satisfied with the performance, I'd be lying. We all need to get better."

However, NBA legend and Seattle native Jamal Crawford believes if the Seahawks can find a way to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, they are only a couple of pieces away from making another deep playoff run.

"I think obviously getting back Clowney would be huge," Crawford said. "And I'm curious to see if Marshawn Lynch comes back with the running game and see how that goes. I think if we can get a couple more pieces around the core players because we have a good team..."

In regard to Lynch, after a season-ending loss to the Packers, the iconic back simply said "we'll see what's happening" when asked about returning next season.

Lynch's former teammate Michael Robinson recently spoke to Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest and shared that he thinks Lynch will return next season as a member of the Seahawks roster.

"My humble opinion, I think he wants to play, and I don't think he'll want to play for any other team than the Seattle Seahawks," Robinson said.

Crawford, who is currently an NBA free agent, last played for the Phoenix Suns on April 10, 2019, dropping 51 points Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks. Like Lynch, at this time, he's not officially retired.

Looking back at that final playoff game in which Lynch scored two touchdowns, Crawford can't help but wonder how things would've played out if Russell Wilson finished off a game-winning drive at Lambeau Field and pushed the Seahawks to the NFC Championship Game. A tasty rematch with the 49ers would have awaited, but it wasn't in the cards.

"I also think if we could have got the win against the Packers in the Divisional Round, we could have given San Francisco some trouble in the NFC Championship Game this past season. We are really close, and we have to keep trucking away, and it starts by signing our free agents."

Just two weeks into April, Clowney remains a free agent, leaving open the possibility he could still return to Seattle. If that happens and the team lands a few instant impact players in the draft, Crawford and other fans could have more to cheer about next January and the Seahawks should be back in the mix for another Super Bowl berth.