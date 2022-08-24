Seahawks Place LB Jon Rhattigan On Reserve/PUP List, Sign RB Ronnie Rivers

Two days before taking on the Cowboys in their preseason finale, the Seahawks made a pair of roster moves by placing linebacker Jon Rhattigan on the reserve/PUP list and signing free agent running back Ronnie Rivers on Wednesday.

Prior to the start of training camp, Seattle placed Rhattigan on the active/PUP list, allowing him to be activated at any time while counting against the 90-man roster. However, the second-year linebacker out of Army still has a ways to go in his rehab after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery in December and won't be ready to return anytime soon.

By moving Rhattigan to the reserve/PUP list, per NFL league rules, he won't be eligible to play until Week 5 at the earliest. Since he tore his ACL in Week 15 last season, it's possible - if not likely - he will need additional time before he's able to return to practice. Once he does return, the team will have three weeks to activate him to the 53-man roster or he will revert to season-ending injured reserve.

One of the latest undrafted success stories for Seattle, Rhattigan initially was waived during final roster cuts before re-signing to the practice squad. He earned a gameday elevation for the season opener and wound up playing in 14 games, recording 10 tackles and a fumble recovery on 250 special teams snaps.

With Rashaad Penny unlikely to play in the Seahawks' preseason finale and Ken Walker III still recovering from a hernia procedure, Rivers provides extra backfield insurance for Friday night. The former Fresno State standout signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in April and spent time with them in training camp before being waived on August 14.

One of the most productive players in Bulldogs history, Rivers rushed for nearly 3,500 yards and finished his illustrious college career with more receptions (150), receiving yards (1,417), and receiving touchdowns (12) than any running back in program history. He was a multi-time All-MWC selection, including earning First-Team recognition in an abbreviated 2020 season.

