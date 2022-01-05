Jordyn Brooks Validates Seahawks' First Round Selection With Historic Season

Brooks has exploded in 2021 with a massive tackle total. The Seahawks seem to have found the most premium of insurance for the eventual loss of Bobby Wagner.

When the words "Jordyn Brooks, linebacker, Texas Tech" came across the board as the Seahawks' selection as the 27th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, many heads were scratched and eyebrows raised. Why would the Seahawks, who had a future Hall of Famer in Bobby Wagner still playing at a high level, select a linebacker as their top pick when other more dire needs could have been addressed?

As much scrutiny as John Schneider and Pete Carroll have endured because of recent misses in the draft, they also deserve a toast for their shrewd selection of Brooks.

His rookie season was nothing special, totaling 57 tackles while playing in just 37 percent of the total defensive snaps in 2020. Seattle also had a guy named K.J. Wright taking up space, racking up 86 tackles still as a full-time starter. The emergence of Brooks this season can be credited partially to the departure of the former Pro Bowler, who now is playing part-time in Las Vegas.

Now that the garden has been weeded and pruned, Brooks got the chance to blossom and the product is as beautiful and bounteous as the Seahawks could've hoped.

First off, he is still doing all this as Robin to Bobby Wagner's Batman. Brooks' 165 tackles thus far this season is the most by any Seahawks defender not named Wagner (although tackle stats are fuzzy at best pre-1987). He is currently third in all the NFL in tackles, more than 2021 Pro Bowler Denzel Perryman.

If he gets 10 more tackles on Sunday against the Cardinals, Brooks will be in a club that has less than 20 members in NFL history with 175 tackles in a single season.

His 2021 tackle total would have led the Seahawks in any year in franchise history except for this season and 2016. It would have led all of the NFL the last four seasons. Wagner and Brooks have an incredible 335 tackles between the two of them.

Pro Football Focus gives Brooks a subpar overall grade of 57.3. However, when diving into the breakdown of each aspect, Brooks is given a 69.2 on run defense, a 69.8 pass rushing mark and a strong 78.2 grade in tackling.

Brooks' value goes beyond just what he is doing in his sophomore season in the NFL. Wagner's days are numbered in Seattle, whether it's after this season or after 2022 when his contract expires. Either way, it's a luxury to have his heir apparent not only on the roster, but playing at nearly as high of a level as the six-time All-Pro. When the day comes that Wagner is no longer the heart and soul of Seattle's defense, the coaches and fans can take solace in the fact that Brooks is now a proven commodity who should only keep getting better.