Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    Jordyn Brooks Validates Seahawks' First Round Selection With Historic Season

    Brooks has exploded in 2021 with a massive tackle total. The Seahawks seem to have found the most premium of insurance for the eventual loss of Bobby Wagner.

    When the words "Jordyn Brooks, linebacker, Texas Tech" came across the board as the Seahawks' selection as the 27th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, many heads were scratched and eyebrows raised. Why would the Seahawks, who had a future Hall of Famer in Bobby Wagner still playing at a high level, select a linebacker as their top pick when other more dire needs could have been addressed? 

    As much scrutiny as John Schneider and Pete Carroll have endured because of recent misses in the draft, they also deserve a toast for their shrewd selection of Brooks. 

    His rookie season was nothing special, totaling 57 tackles while playing in just 37 percent of the total defensive snaps in 2020. Seattle also had a guy named K.J. Wright taking up space, racking up 86 tackles still as a full-time starter. The emergence of Brooks this season can be credited partially to the departure of the former Pro Bowler, who now is playing part-time in Las Vegas. 

    Now that the garden has been weeded and pruned, Brooks got the chance to blossom and the product is as beautiful and bounteous as the Seahawks could've hoped. 

    Read More

    First off, he is still doing all this as Robin to Bobby Wagner's Batman. Brooks' 165 tackles thus far this season is the most by any Seahawks defender not named Wagner (although tackle stats are fuzzy at best pre-1987). He is currently third in all the NFL in tackles, more than 2021 Pro Bowler Denzel Perryman. 

    If he gets 10 more tackles on Sunday against the Cardinals, Brooks will be in a club that has less than 20 members in NFL history with 175 tackles in a single season. 

    His 2021 tackle total would have led the Seahawks in any year in franchise history except for this season and 2016. It would have led all of the NFL the last four seasons. Wagner and Brooks have an incredible 335 tackles between the two of them. 

    Pro Football Focus gives Brooks a subpar overall grade of 57.3. However, when diving into the breakdown of each aspect, Brooks is given a 69.2 on run defense, a 69.8 pass rushing mark and a strong 78.2 grade in tackling. 

    Brooks' value goes beyond just what he is doing in his sophomore season in the NFL. Wagner's days are numbered in Seattle, whether it's after this season or after 2022 when his contract expires. Either way, it's a luxury to have his heir apparent not only on the roster, but playing at nearly as high of a level as the six-time All-Pro. When the day comes that Wagner is no longer the heart and soul of Seattle's defense, the coaches and fans can take solace in the fact that Brooks is now a proven commodity who should only keep getting better.

    Jordyn Brooks
    Seahawks News

    Jordyn Brooks Validates Seahawks' First Round Selection With Historic Season

    52 seconds ago
    USATSI_17444967
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Named NFC Offensive Player of Week For Explosive Performance vs. Lions

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16845530
    Seahawks News

    Could Seahawks Hand Keys to Cody Barton at MIKE Linebacker in 2022?

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17346608
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks Place Alex Collins on Injured Reserve, Sign Josh Johnson From Practice Squad in Trio of Moves

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17443911
    GM Report

    Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 51-29 Win vs. Lions

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_11895179
    GM Report

    Analysis: A Quick Look at Seahawks' 2022 Opponents

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17444933
    Seahawks News

    5 Takeaways From Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll's Week 18 Monday Press Conference

    Jan 3, 2022
    USATSI_17444932
    Seahawks News

    D.J. Reed, Cornerbacks Continue to Get Job Done For Seahawks

    Jan 3, 2022