Seahawks Rule Out Josh Jones With Hamstring Injury

After being listed as questionable with an illness leading up to Sunday, the Seahawks will be without versatile reserve safety Josh Jones for the rest of their road game against the Rams.

Appearing to come up lame while covering a Michael Dickson punt in the first quarter, Jones was promptly ruled out by the Seahawks with a hamstring injury. With him sidelined, Teez Tabor and undrafted rookie Joey Blount are the only two active backups behind starters Quandre Diggs and Ryan Neal, who is playing through a bruised elbow.

Earlier in the week, Jones missed a pair of practices due to a flu-like illness that swept through Seattle's locker room this week. He was one of 11 players who were sent home by the team on Thursday.

Jones, who replaced an injured Jamal Adams as a starter in a Week 2 loss at San Francisco, eventually lost his starting job to Neal in Week 5 at New Orleans. Logging 375 defensive snaps and playing extensive special teams in the first 11 games, he has 27 tackles, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery on the season.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.