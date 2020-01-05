WATCH: Marshawn Lynch Goes 'Beast Mode,' Gives Seahawks Halftime Lead

Mired in a low-scoring, sloppy wild card battle with the Eagles, the Seahawks finally scored the first touchdown of the game with 1:06 to go in the second quarter courtesy of a vintage run by Marshawn Lynch.

Aided by a couple of defensive penalties by Philadelphia, including a roughing the passer against defensive end Derek Barnett, Seattle moved 77 yards on eight plays to the opposing five-yard line for a 1st and goal situation. David Moore extended the drive by breaking a tackle attempt by Cre'Von LeBlanc and raced down the sideline for a 38-yard pickup to move the Seahawks into the red zone.

Immediately after Barnett's penalty, Russell Wilson handed it off to Lynch, who looked to be stopped at the two-yard line. But as he's done so many times in his illustrious career, "Beast Mode" wouldn't be denied, driving his legs while power spinning his way into the end zone to give the Seahawks a 10-3 lead.

Lynch, who came out of retirement following injuries to Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise in Week 16, has now scored two rushing touchdowns in his first two games back in action. He also leaped over the 49ers defensive line for a one-yard score in the season finale, leading fans to chuck Skittles onto the CenturyLink Field turf in delight.