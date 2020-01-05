SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

WATCH: Marshawn Lynch Goes 'Beast Mode,' Gives Seahawks Halftime Lead

CorbinSmithNFL

Mired in a low-scoring, sloppy wild card battle with the Eagles, the Seahawks finally scored the first touchdown of the game with 1:06 to go in the second quarter courtesy of a vintage run by Marshawn Lynch.

Aided by a couple of defensive penalties by Philadelphia, including a roughing the passer against defensive end Derek Barnett, Seattle moved 77 yards on eight plays to the opposing five-yard line for a 1st and goal situation. David Moore extended the drive by breaking a tackle attempt by Cre'Von LeBlanc and raced down the sideline for a 38-yard pickup to move the Seahawks into the red zone.

Immediately after Barnett's penalty, Russell Wilson handed it off to Lynch, who looked to be stopped at the two-yard line. But as he's done so many times in his illustrious career, "Beast Mode" wouldn't be denied, driving his legs while power spinning his way into the end zone to give the Seahawks a 10-3 lead.

Lynch, who came out of retirement following injuries to Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise in Week 16, has now scored two rushing touchdowns in his first two games back in action. He also leaped over the 49ers defensive line for a one-yard score in the season finale, leading fans to chuck Skittles onto the CenturyLink Field turf in delight.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
CorbinSmithNFL

Say what???... Philadelphia will have advantages, but quarterback?

All 22 Review: Seahawks Getting Deceptive on Toss Sweeps

Matty F. Brown

Analyst Matty F. Brown looks at how the Seahawks are muddying the keys of defenders to get their outside run game popping with Travis Homer.

Seahawks, Eagles Battling to Face Packers in Divisional Round

CorbinSmithNFL

Thanks to Minnesota’s stunning upset in New Orleans, Seattle or Philadelphia will be battling for the right to travel to Lambeau Field in the divisional round.

Mike Iupati Ruled Out for Seahawks Wild Card Game

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle will be without all three of its opening week starters on the left side of the offensive line against a stout defensive front headlined by All Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

Film Breakdown: Seahawks RB Travis Homer Provides Spark in First NFL Start

CorbinSmithNFL

After losing three running backs, including starter Chris Carson and former first-round pick Rashaad Penny, to season-ending injuries, Seattle received a glimmer of hope heading into the playoffs courtesy of Homer.

Seahawks X-Factors Who Could Make a Difference for the Wild Card Round

Ryan Fountain

Which Seahawks role players are likely to make a big impact against the Philadelphia Eagles in postseason play?

Behind Enemy Lines: Analyzing Seahawks Wild Card Rematch with Eagle Maven

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith joins forces with Eagle Maven reporter Ed Kracz to discuss several key questions going into Sunday's wild card rematch between Seattle and Philadelphia.

6 Seahawks to Watch in Wild Card Round vs. Eagles

CorbinSmithNFL

In a battle between two injury-depleted playoff teams, Seattle will need substantial contributions from several rookies and backups to keep its season alive beyond Sunday's wild card game in Philadelphia.

Marshawn Lynch Finding Groove During Second Week with Seahawks

Thomas Hall10

With another week of practice under his belt, the Seahawks believe their veteran running back has found his comfort zone with their offense heading into postseason play.

Seahawks 2010s All-Decade Team: Defensive Skill Players

CorbinSmithNFL

Led by the vaunted "Legion of Boom," Seattle's 2010s All-Decade team is littered with talent at linebacker and in the secondary.