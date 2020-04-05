Matt Hasselbeck: Lasting Influence on Modern NFL Makes Mike Holmgren All-Time Great

Earlier this year, it was announced former Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren would not be one of the two coaches selected as part of the 2020 Hall of Fame Class in Canton, Ohio.

Instead, the Hall of Fame elected to induct former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, whose team edged Holmgren's Seahawks squad in Super Bowl XL back in 2006, as well as Jimmy Johnson, two-time winning Super Bowl coach of the Cowboys.

After several years as an assistant for the 49ers, Holmgren led the Packers to victory against the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI in 1997. He went on to coach two more teams to the big game, with the Packers coming up short of a repeat title against the Broncos in 1998 and the Seahawks falling to the Steelers in 2006.

After leaving Seattle following the 2008 season, Holmgren spent two seasons as the president of the Cleveland Browns.

Former Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, who was drafted by Holmgren and Packers in 1998, opened his career as a backup to future Hall of Famer Brett Favre and Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Peterson. Stuck at the bottom of the depth chart, he only completed 13 out of 29 pass attempts for 145 yards and two touchdowns during his first two seasons.

Though he rarely saw the field and spent most of his first couple of seasons watching from the sidelines, Hasselbeck quickly learned about Holmgren's demanding style as a rookie.

"I don't know if I would label him a player's coach at all," Hasselbeck told me. "I would say he is a coach's coach, but I would also say he is a great coach. It was hard to get close to Mike Holmgren - he kept a lot of layers between him and the players."

Holmgren departed for Seattle after the 1998 season, becoming the Seahawks coach and general manager. After two seasons at the helm, he dealt a first-round pick and a third-round pick to the Packers in exchange for Hasselbeck and a first-round pick.

After finally wrestling the starting job away from veteran Trent Dilfer, Hasselbeck would go on to make three Pro Bowls in 2003, 2005, and 2007. He helped lead the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl in 2006 and owes much of that success to Holmgren.



"I think part of the reason why he was so demanding as a coach," Hasselbeck said. "He absolutely was committed to pushing you harder than you've ever thought you could ever be pushed. Getting more out of you than you ever thought you could get because of that, he coached his coaches just as hard as his players."

He continued by reflecting on how many coaches have modeled their style of coaching after Holmgren and found success of their own running NFL teams.

"A lot of those guys went on to be head coaches and successful head coaches and even offensive coordinators and defensive coordinators. I think of guys like Mike Sherman, Andy Reid, Jon Gruden, and Doug Peterson. When people think about what they want to be as a coach? They think of Mike Holmgren, and it really started with Bill Walsh. I think he is one of the best of all time."

After coming up short in Hall of Fame voting once again, Holmgren's time should arrive soon enough. Boasting 161 regular season wins and four combined Super Bowl appearances on his resume, he's more than deserving of such distinction.

Now that Cowher and Johnson have made it in after waiting some time themselves, the road has been paved for Holmgren to be enshrined. After seeing one of his former players in Steve Hutchinson finally get over the hump in February, he could have a shot to be inducted as early as 2021.