Michael Bennett Would 'Love to End' Career with Seahawks

With free agency set to begin in one week, general manager John Schneider is expected to be very busy attempting to revamp Seattle’s pass rush over the next few months.

While the Seahawks will have their hands full trying to re-sign defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, they could also attempt to bring back a former fan favorite still capable of producing at a high level.

On March 18, Michael Bennett will officially become an unrestricted free agent for the first time since 2012. The three-time Pro Bowler remains to the idea of returning to the Pacific Northwest before the start of next season.

On Tuesday, Bennett and his wife Pele joined the Talkin’ Seahawks Podcast with Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest to promote their new podcast called “Mouthpeace.”

Along with promoting their new show, the veteran defensive end also mentioned he would be interested in retiring as a Seahawk. However, he also discussed how turning that into a reality would come down to the organization's desire to bring him back.

“I would love to end my career in Seattle,” Bennett said. “It’s not up to you, though. It’s up to the team.”

Since the Seahawks are expected to have a young defensive group once again next season, Bennett feels that he could help mentor some of those players if he returned to the Seahawks to close out a successful NFL career.

“I think it could be good. It’s always good to have a good veteran defender that can help young guys. A lot of guys have skill in the NFL, but a lot of them don’t know how to study tape,” Bennett explained. “Having a guy who knows how to study and could bring in some veteran leadership to go along with some great young talent, I would always think that’s a good idea.”

Despite Bennett leaving Seattle amid controversy two years ago, he’s shown that he can still be a quality player on the field. Last season with the Patriots and Cowboys, the Texas A & M product played in 15 games and produced 32 total tackles, 15 quarterback hits, 14 tackles for loss along with 6.5 sacks.

Even if Bennett doesn’t return to Seattle in 2020, he expressed his gratefulness for his five seasons as a Seahawk and how he could never talk negatively about the place that shaped his personal life.

“My time in Seattle was great because I didn’t just grow as a player, I grew as a man, and I grew as an individual. I could never say anything bad about Seattle,” Bennett discussed. “I feel like Seattle was such a great part of my life. I’m so thankful for the city.”

Currently, with the guidance of his family, Bennett is still deciding if he even wants to play football in 2020. For the 34-year-old veteran, being mentally and physically healthy when he steps away from the game remains a top priority.

Until he decides on his future, the 11-year pro will continue teaching American History at the University of Hawaii, where he and his family currently live.

Most likely, if the Seahawks have interest in a reunion with Bennett, any contract negations will occur during the summer and closer towards the start of training camp.