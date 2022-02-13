Analysis: Why Seahawks Opted to Part Ways With Line Coach Mike Solari

When Carroll dismissed Cable after the 2017 season, he also jettisoned offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell in favor of Brian Schottenheimer aiming to reinvigorate one of the NFL's worst run games. In the season prior, Seattle didn't have a single running back with more than 240 rushing yards and only finished 25th in the league in rushing yards because Wilson ran for 586 on his own accord.

Solari arrived in the Pacific Northwest with a sterling reputation for building strong run blocking units dating back to earlier stops with the Chiefs, 49ers, and several other teams. With Schottenheimer at the controls, the Seahawks achieved their goal of getting their rushing attack humming again behind a front line headlined by mauling guard D.J. Fluker and tackle Duane Brown, leading the league with 2,560 yards and scoring the fifth-most touchdowns (15) on the ground.

Interestingly, Pro Football Focus didn't think highly of Seattle's run blocking, scoring Solari's crew as 19th-best in that department with a 62.4 grade. They seemed to attribute their overall success more towards the running backs with Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, and Mike Davis all producing at least 289 rushing yards after contact and forcing a combined 72 missed tackles.

This trend continued into 2019, as the Seahawks finished fourth in the NFL with 2,200 rushing yards and the line again finished in the middle of the pack in PFF's rankings with a 59.9 grade, which ranked 17th. Eclipsing 1,000 yards for the second straight season, Carson was credited with more than 1,000 yards after contact and a whopping 62 missed tackles. Penny came on late before an ACL injury ended his season, averaging more than three yards after contact per carry in a reserve role.

In 2020, Seattle's line took a reasonable step forward with the additions of guard Damien Lewis and tackle Brandon Shell along with Ethan Pocic shifting into the starting lineup at center. Though they dipped down to 12th in rushing yards and didn't have a single rusher with more than 700 yards, they still finished sixth in yards per carry and were one of the more efficient running teams in the league. This earned Solari's unit a strong 72.7 grade from PFF, which ranked 10th overall.

Unfortunately, even with veteran guard Gabe Jackson coming over from the Raiders via trade, the Seahawks regressed in 2021. Injuries to Carson, Penny, and Alex Collins played a role as the team played musical chairs in the backfield for much of the year, but blocking up front wasn't good either, as illustrated by their 17th-ranked 67.4 grade from PFF. Penny exploded for nearly 700 yards in the final five games behind an improving line down the stretch, but the back did his part amassing those numbers, breaking 27 tackles and averaging north of 4.5 yards after contact per carry.

Looking at the numbers holistically, the Seahawks were consistently average in the run blocking department under Solari's tutelage. Outstanding play at the running back position as well as Wilson's legs elevated the team's rushing yardage totals more than blocking by the offensive line did and considering the investments made by the front office, the group didn't quite perform up to standard and couldn't quite get over the hump of mediocrity.