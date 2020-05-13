Seahawks WR Phillip Dorsett Hoping Versatility Will Set Him Apart in 2020

Earlier this spring, the Seahawks added more depth to their wide receiver corps, signing Phillip Dorsett to a one-year deal worth just under $1.05 million.

After passing on the opportunity to play in the Pacific Northwest last offseason and choosing to stay with the Patriots for a third season, the speedy receiver admitted he wasn’t planning to “make that mistake again.”

Whenever training camp begins this summer, Dorsett will be forced to compete for a reserve role behind teammates Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Nevertheless, he’s hoping that his versatility will set him apart from the crowd of receivers on Seattle’s roster, allowing him to contribute to Seattle's offense in a variety of different ways.

“They got a lot of guys that can play and a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things and I would say I can be another piece,” Dorsett explained. “An added piece to a guy that can just go out there, that can run the short routes, run the deep routes, run after the catch and then blocking.

“I don’t have a limit… I can help any way and whatever they want me to do, I’ll be there to help.”

Despite running a 4.33 40-yard dash coming out of Miami in 2015, Dorsett was underutilized during his three seasons in New England, failing to average more than 7.4 yards per target over his last two seasons. To make matters worse, he only caught five passes that resulted in 20 yards or more from 2017 to 2018.

After the 5-foot-10 receiver was mainly utilized on short-yardage passes with the Patriots, he revealed that being able to run different types of routes next season played a big factor in his decision to sign with the Seahawks this offseason.

“Not just running one or two routes a game, being able to go out there and run the full route tree, that’s something that I want to do and I know that’s why I came here,” Dorsett discussed.

Along with his desires on the field, Dorsett also mentioned he and Lockett were on the same Senior Bowl squad in 2015. Since then, they’ve been able to create a special bond together and the sixth-year pro explained that he’s very excited to form a similar relationship with the other receivers in Seattle this summer.

For the former first-round selection, being able to build team chemistry early in the season is very important to him and he believes accomplishing that feat could lead the Seahawks to another successful playoff run in 2020.

“I’ve been bonding with Tyler for a while and just bonding with the receivers over Zoom, over the video chat, that’s been cool,” Dorsett detailed. “I’m looking forward to just building that relationship once we actually meet each other and just building that team camaraderie because I think that’s a big thing to going on a deep playoff run.”

After the 27-year old receiver produced just 29 catches for 397 yards in 2019, the Seahawks are hopeful that pairing him with superstar quarterback Russell Wilson will provide him with more opportunities to catch passes deep down the field. If successful, the explosive receiver believes he will be able to produce the best numbers of his career.

While Dorsett has never visited Seattle before, he’s heard all about the outstanding fan base and culture that resides in the Pacific Northwest. Even though the Seahawks will likely play without fans in the crowd next season, the former first-round pick can’t wait to get started and finally wear blue and green in 2020.

“I just can’t wait to be a part of it, honestly. I’m itching every day to get out there and just play."