Post-Russell Wilson Trade Seahawks Seven-Round Mock Draft

For the first time in a decade, Seattle needs a quarterback with Wilson heading to Denver and also has a top-10 pick to potentially fill that void. Embarking on a trade frenzy in his latest mock draft, Corbin Smith looks at how the draft could play out if the team goes quarterback early.

On the heels of a blockbuster trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos, the Seahawks find themselves officially on the hunt for a new franchise quarterback for the first time since 2012.

Thanks to the Wilson deal that netted them five picks total, Seattle currently holds the No. 9 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, which opens the door for general manager John Schneider to potentially select a new signal caller early if there is a player or two he covets. The team also has a pair of second-round picks that could be used to address the position later if deciding to go in a different direction altogether with its newly-acquired top-10 pick.

At this point, it's anyone's guess what Schneider and the Seahawks will do, and the next few weeks will play a key role in determining the course of action in the draft. Much to the dismay of many fans, rumors continue to circulate about the franchise's apparent interest in Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who remains embroiled in legal issues. Other veteran quarterbacks such as Kirk Cousins may be available for trade as well, giving the team plenty of options to consider if they prefer to reload rather than tear everything down to the studs.

Armed with three new picks, including two in the top 40, what might Seattle opt to do come April? In my latest mock draft, assuming a major trade for a veteran such as Watson doesn't come to fruition or proves too expensive to pull off, I embraced a full rebuild by finding Wilson's successor early and moving up and down the draft board with four trades to net a total of 10 new players.

Courtesy of the Draft Network's simulator, here's a look at my latest mock draft haul as the Seahawks adjust to life without Wilson and Bobby Wagner: