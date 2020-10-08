SI.com
Prior Starting Experience Aided Cody Barton’s Preparedness Entering Year 2 With Seahawks

Thomas Hall10

Heading into the 2020 season, the Seahawks were incredibly pleased with their depth at all three linebacker positions, but those spots have certainly taken a massive hit through just four games.

After linebacker Bruce Irvin suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 2, rookie Jordyn Brooks went down with an MCL sprain just one week later, leaving the team very thin at the SAM position. As a result, veteran K.J. Wright has moved over from his natural WILL position to play on the edge at the SAM position, allowing teammate Cody Barton to re-emerge as a starter next to Bobby Wagner.

Even though Barton is enjoying just his second season in the league, moving into the starting lineup isn’t something new for him, as he was forced into a similar situation as a rookie. Based on the experience he gained in 2019, the young linebacker feels he’s in a better position this time around and confident those prior snaps will help him improve his performance on the field.

“I feel a lot better prepared. Last year, it was a long season - out of nowhere I’m starting,” Barton explained. “So even just having those few games, like four or five or whatever it was last year, having that experience going into this year helps a lot and so I’m just excited for the opportunity.”

After spending the majority of last season on Seattle’s special teams units, Barton was promoted to a starting role once linebacker Mychal Kendricks tore his ACL in the season finale. With that said, the former third-round pick didn’t exactly take advantage of his opportunity, as he only produced two quarterback hits and allowed 120 passing yards through four starts (two regular season and two playoff contests).

Despite these struggles last season, the Utah product has been able to make adjustments during his second campaign in the Pacific Northwest. Learning from two of the top linebackers in the league, the 23-year old admitted he’s gained plenty of information from Wagner and Wright, especially in the film room, and they’ve helped him clean up multiple areas of his game.

“Things I’ve learned from Bobby [Wagner] and KJ [Wright], just film leaves you clues and teams are always going to adjust and change things up, but the film you watch gives you clues so when you’re in the game it gives you an educated anticipation,” Barton discussed. “So they’ve shown me how things leave clues and so you can anticipate things coming, although, there are tenancy breakers and they’re gonna change things up. But that’s something they’ve taught me.”

Through the first four games of this season, Barton has received 35 defensive snaps, producing four total tackles, two solo tackles, and one pass deflection that allowed safety Ryan Neal to produce his second career interception. Additionally, the Utah native has also allowed two passes for 38 yards, 31 yards after the catch, a 118.7 passer rating, and he’s missed one tackle.

Admitting he could have played better, Barton assessed his first start by saying, ""I didn't have a great game. I wasn't super pleased with it. I'm just looking forward to the next opportunity."

With Brooks expected to miss this weekend’s prime time matchup against Minnesota, Barton hopes to step up his game in his second consecutive start and will be looking to help preserve his team’s undefeated streak. While the youngster can be positioned at multiple spots, he prefers to be lined up at WILL, as it allows him to see the field much better and provides him with additional time to react to certain plays.

“SAM you’re on the ball and it’s a big boy’s game, you’re up there and holding the edge and SAM is different,” Barton detailed. “But then WILL you’re off the ball, you can see a little more and obviously being back. So it was just two different perspectives on the field. SAM you’re right up in the mess of things and it happens quick, WILL you’re off the ball and you can see a little more. I like off the ball better.”

