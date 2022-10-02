QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks Offense, Take Down Lions in Shootout

After two consecutive losses, the Seattle Seahawks were looking to bounce back in a big way on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

And thanks to an explosive offensive attack, they were able to do just that, getting back into the win column with a 48-45 shootout win at Ford Field in Detroit.

First and foremost, the Seahawks' play at quarterback from Geno Smith was outstanding, with the veteran bouncing back in a big way after two inconsistent weeks to complete 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns while rushing five more times for 51 yards and another touchdown.

Wideout DK Metcalf led the way for the Seahawks receiving-wise, with seven catches for 149 yards on 10 targets, while tight ends Noah Fant and Will Dissly hauled in both of Smith's passing touchdowns.

Rashaad Penny also had a big afternoon for the Seahawks, rushing 17 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns of his own.

As a team, Seattle ended the game with 555 yards of total offense.

The Seattle defense, on the other hand, left a lot to be desired once again, allowing the Lions to make a big second-half push to close the gap, and rack up 520 yards of total offense, including 378 yards and four touchdowns through the air from Detroit quarterback Jared Goff.

Tight end TJ Hockenson had the best connection with Goff through the air, hauling in eight catches for 179 yards and two.

The Lions also added 108 yards and a touchdown on the ground from Jamal Williams.

Nevertheless, the Seahawks were able to withstand the push from Detroit and hold on for the win, moving to 2-2 on the season.

Following the win over Detroit, the Seahawks will now turn their attention to the NFC South and a trip to New Orleans to take on the Saints.

The Saints will be coming off of a tight 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen