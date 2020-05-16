Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar Surrenders to Authorities, Maintains Innocence

Two days after an arrest warrant was issued by the Miramar Police Department, Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar has surrendered himself to authorities at the Broward County jail.

According to his attorney Michael Grieco, Dunbar voluntarily turned himself in "pursuant to a bogus arrest warrant" based on uncorroborated witness statements. The police department confirmed his surrender via Twitter.

Grieco tweeted, "As I write this an innocent man sits in jail, facing charges that hold no water."

Expanding on his client's difficult situation, Grieco made a lengthy post on his Instagram account, writing, "Quinton has never been in trouble before and to think he’s now sitting in jail risking his health during a pandemic due to recanted false allegations makes me sick. This is when the prosecutors can correct the wrongs committed by police’s rush to judgement."

Dunbar and Giants cornerback Deandre Baker, who also turned himself in on Saturday, were implicated on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges stemming from an incident at a cookout on May 13. Witnesses at the time indicated Baker withdrew a gun on a guest and Dunbar helped him and an unnamed man steal cash, watches, and other valuables.

Differing witness accounts made it unclear whether or not Dunbar had a firearm on him as the crime was being carried out.

On Friday, Grieco announced that he and his client had obtained five sworn affidavits from victims confirming Dunbar's innocence. Most importantly, he said they came from the same five witnesses who gave original statements in the police report that led to his arrest warrant.

The affidavits were delivered to the Broward County prosector's office, but the Miramar Police Department still demanded he turn himself in without witnesses coming forward to recant their original statements.

Grieco has taken issue with how the police have handled the investigation, particularly with their decision to "tag" the Seahawks and Giants in a tweet while issuing warrants for their arrest.

"His career and reputation have been put in jeopardy as a result of an overzealous @miramarpd that was so excited about arresting a pro football player that they tweeted out their celebration and even tagged his employer in their unprofessional 'virtual touchdown dance.'”

To this point, the Seahawks haven't made any additional statements since tweeting on Thursday, "We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”

While it remains to be seen what will happen in coming days as the Broward County prosector's office examines evidence, including the affidavits presented by Grieco, Dunbar will have an appearance in court on Sunday at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. Bond will be set and the judicial process will begin from there.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as they become available from Grieco and the police department.