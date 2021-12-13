Liftoff in Houston: Rashaad Penny Soars in Career Day As Seahawks Gash Texans

After missing more than 20 games in four NFL seasons, a redeemed Penny isn't taking his health for granted after torching the Texans on the ground with two long touchdown runs and nearly 140 rushing yards.

HOUSTON, TX - Aside from warmups, it had been a long, long time since Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny paid a visit to the end zone in an NFL game.

Since finding pay dirt against the Vikings on December 2, 2019, 740 days have elapsed. During that time, Penny has undergone knee reconstruction, missed the majority of the 2020 season recovering from that surgery, and failed to run for more than 35 yards in a game while battling a plethora of other ailments. Heck, a new president took the oath of office.

It's been an excruciating process for the ex-San Diego State star, who gave up social media to help escape the noise from angry fans and fantasy football owners labeling him a bust. But with the organization maintaining faith in him despite Penny's frequent injuries, those trials and tribulations made a breakout performance at NRG Stadium on Sunday that much sweeter for the former first-round pick.

Spearheading a 33-point onslaught in a victory over the Texans, Penny set a new personal-best with 137 rushing yards, averaging nearly nine yards per carry. Showcasing elite acceleration and burst in open field, he also emphatically ended his lengthy absence from the end zone, scoring not just once, but twice with explosive 32 and 47-yard touchdowns.

"To be honest, it's a blessing," Penny told reporters after the game. "I'm just blessed and thankful. These guys never gave up on me, I go out to practice every day and keep working, and these are the results."

Giving full credit to Seattle's offensive line for allowing him to gash the NFL's 32nd-ranked run defense, Penny became the first back in franchise history since Thomas Rawls in 2015 to surpass 135 rushing yards in a game. He also joined Steve Broussard as only the second player in team history with two touchdown runs of 30 or more yards in a single game.

Entering Sunday four games under .500, the Seahawks couldn't have asked for a better time for a healthy Penny to unleash his immense talents and spark their struggling run game. Prior to the game, they ranked 24th in the league in rushing yards and 18th in rushing touchdowns, failing to achieve the balance coach Pete Carroll seeks offensively and badly missing injured starter Chris Carson.

"We're so happy to see that. We've been waiting, you all have been waiting too," Carroll said while pointing to reporters. "Thrilled to see that he really got loose and you could see the explosion and playmaking he's got in him. It was on full display today."

With his team trailing 7-3, Penny struck for the first time on the opening play of the second quarter. Taking a handoff on a duo concept from under center, the fourth-year back followed receiver Dee Eskridge, who laid a perfect lead block on cornerback Terrance Mitchell. Bolting outside off the block, he stiff-armed safety Justin Reid to the turf, leaving him with nothing but green between him and the end zone to give the Seahawks their first lead.

While the blocking up front was outstanding, particularly for undrafted rookie tackle Jake Curhan and center Ethan Pocic, Penny made sure to give Eskridge plenty of love on the sideline for helping spring him loose at the second level.

"I went back to the sideline and told him 'man, you just made a big boy block right there.' I said 'How big are you? How tall are you?'" Penny laughed. "It's amazing the way he works everyday. Just last week, he had the touchdown [vs. the 49ers] and today he makes the important block. Just him being key in all different types of situations."

For most of the next two quarters, the Texans bottled Penny up, holding him to 32 yards on his next 10 carries. On the sideline, he could be seen stretching out with trainers, immediately casting concerns given his lengthy injury history.

But as Penny joked after the game, he wasn't used to "running that much" after being sidelined for so many games over the past few years. Healthy and ready to go, he would soon put the nail in the Texans coffin midway through the fourth quarter.

Up 27-13 with under seven minutes to play and facing 2nd and 7 at the Texans 47-yard line, the Seahawks broke the huddle with 13 personnel and three tight ends on the right side of the line. Running away from the strength, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron dialed up an inside zone to the left from under center.

After Russell Wilson handed the ball to Penny, the back initially ran into Curhan, who was trying to reach block defensive tackle Ross Blacklock. Keeping his feet chopping, he slipped through tackle attempts by defensive end Jaleel Johnson and safety Lonnie Johnson Jr., outracing the rest of Houston's defense to put Seattle up 20 and seal the game.

"I thought he had an amazing game," Wilson said. "He kept battling. He's had a really great couple weeks, he's really put in the work at practice and it shows. Any time you go through the injuries and obstacles he's faced, just the ability to overcome those is what's really amazing."

As Wilson noted, Penny has been a difference maker for Seattle each of the past two weeks after being limited to just 43 rushing yards in four games prior, contributing in a variety ways and providing a glimpse of what he's truly cap

In last Sunday's 30-23 win over the 49ers, Penny rushed for 35 rushing yards and added an exciting 27-yard reception on a screen in the fourth quarter. He also made a pivotal blitz pickup in pass protection, an area he has been working diligently to improve while seeking advice from teammate Travis Homer.

With four games left in Seattle's season as well as his rookie contract, Penny plans to continue showing off his complete skill set as a feature back. Grateful for his health and the support of coaches and teammates sticking by him, he's not concerned about his future beyond 2021 and focused solely on doing everything in his power to help his team win games down the stretch.

For both Penny and the Seahawks, hopefully that means his next trip to the end zone will happen a lot quicker this time around.