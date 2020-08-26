Report: Former Starting C Justin Britt Visits Seahawks

What's old appears to be new again in Seattle, at least from a free agent visit standpoint.

Along with receiver Paul Richardson, ESPN's Field Yates reported veteran center Justin Britt also took part in a official workout and visit with the Seahawks on Wednesday. He was released by the team as a cap casualty following the NFL draft in April.

A second-round pick out of Missouri in 2014, Britt began his career as a starter at right tackle for Seattle and started at the position in Super Bowl XLIX. The following year, he moved inside to right guard before finally settling in at center in 2016.

Over the past four seasons, Britt has started 54 games at the pivot position and played in all but one game from 2016 to 2018. Last season, he suffered a torn ACL against the Falcons in Week 8 and landed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Back in March, Seattle signed fifth-year center B.J. Finney to a two-year deal worth $8 million and following Britt's release, he was expected to replace him as the starter. The decision to cut Joey Hunt before the start of training camp made his inclusion in the lineup seem to be a foregone conclusion.

But during the first two weeks of camp, Finney has been outperformed by Ethan Pocic and recently started working as a reserve guard. Though coach Pete Carroll has said that the center position remains up for grabs, auditioning him at other positions suggests a decision has been made and they're simply trying to find somewhere for him to stick.

Now, with Britt almost a year removed from his injury, it's further evident the Seahawks aren't pleased with current situation at center. Re-signing him would be a clear sign the Finney signing already hasn't panned out as hoped earlier in the offseason.