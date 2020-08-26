SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGame DayGM ReportNewsPodcasts
Search

Report: Former Starting C Justin Britt Visits Seahawks

CorbinSmithNFL

What's old appears to be new again in Seattle, at least from a free agent visit standpoint.

Along with receiver Paul Richardson, ESPN's Field Yates reported veteran center Justin Britt also took part in a official workout and visit with the Seahawks on Wednesday. He was released by the team as a cap casualty following the NFL draft in April.

A second-round pick out of Missouri in 2014, Britt began his career as a starter at right tackle for Seattle and started at the position in Super Bowl XLIX. The following year, he moved inside to right guard before finally settling in at center in 2016.

Over the past four seasons, Britt has started 54 games at the pivot position and played in all but one game from 2016 to 2018. Last season, he suffered a torn ACL against the Falcons in Week 8 and landed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Back in March, Seattle signed fifth-year center B.J. Finney to a two-year deal worth $8 million and following Britt's release, he was expected to replace him as the starter. The decision to cut Joey Hunt before the start of training camp made his inclusion in the lineup seem to be a foregone conclusion.

But during the first two weeks of camp, Finney has been outperformed by Ethan Pocic and recently started working as a reserve guard. Though coach Pete Carroll has said that the center position remains up for grabs, auditioning him at other positions suggests a decision has been made and they're simply trying to find somewhere for him to stick.

Now, with Britt almost a year removed from his injury, it's further evident the Seahawks aren't pleased with current situation at center. Re-signing him would be a clear sign the Finney signing already hasn't panned out as hoped earlier in the offseason.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Does Budda Baker's Extension Mean for Seahawks, Jamal Adams?

Though it wasn't by much, Baker reset the safety market with a new extension to stay with the Cardinals through 2024. What does his deal mean for the Seahawks and Adams down the road?

Nick Lee

by

BruceN

Seattle Seahawks 2020 Season Preview

Though they made the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years, the Seahawks failed to get back to the NFC title game for a fifth straight year. Will a series of aggressive moves, including trading for Jamal Adams, help Russell Wilson and company get back to the Super Bowl?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Matthisao

Seahawks Eyeing Reunion with Veteran WR Paul Richardson

After two disappointing, injury-marred seasons in Washington, Richardson reportedly traveled to Seattle's team facility for COVID-19 testing, opening the door for his return to the team that originally drafted him.

CorbinSmithNFL

Revitalized by New Surroundings, Greg Olsen Excited About Seahawks' Tight End Room

Learning a new offensive scheme and developing chemistry with a new quarterback, Olsen admitted he's faced a bit of a learning curve in Seattle. But in a culture built around fun and competition, he's having a blast getting acclimated with his new team and a talented, deep tight end group.

CorbinSmithNFL

Brian Schottenheimer, Seahawks Challenging DK Metcalf to Emerge as Leader in Second Season

As a rookie, Metcalf stood out with his incredible performance on the field. Now entering his second season, the Seahawks will need him to do more than just catch footballs, as he must also become more of a vocal leader on offense.

Thomas Hall10

Who is ready to see Diggs and Adams together in game action?

https://sports.mynorthwest.com/1150507/how-exciting-is-a-seahawks-safety-tandem-of-diggs-and-adams/

CorbinSmithNFL

On Top of the Details, John Ursua Has Been 'Extremely Impressive' for Seahawks

After appearing in just three regular season games and recording a single reception as a rookie, Ursua feels far more comfortable with Seattle's system in year No. 2 and has emerged as potential breakout candidate in his second NFL training camp.

CorbinSmithNFL

5 Observations from Seahawks 11th Training Camp Practice

Hitting the practice field once again in preparation for Wednesday's second mock scrimmage game, Tyler Lockett and the offense bounced back from a tough Monday outing to dominate a situation-heavy session at the VMAC.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Hopeful P.J. Johnson Can Bolster Defensive Line Rotation

Seeking depth at defensive tackle, the Seahawks opted to bypass more notable veteran free agents at the position to instead sign Johnson, who has been a pleasant surprise in his first week with the team.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

MattySolo

Cherishing Mentor Role, Bruce Irvin Encouraged by Seahawks' Young Stable of Pass Rushers

Entering his second stint with the Seahawks, Irvin has shifted into "OG" status as a seasoned veteran. As Red Bryant and Chris Clemons did for him at the start of his career, he's enjoying mentoring young rushers such as Alton Robinson and Shaquem Griffin.

CorbinSmithNFL