Report: Pete Carroll, John Schneider Will Remain With Seahawks For 2022 Season

The Seahawks are planning on running it back in 2022. Per ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Pete Carroll and John Schneider will be staying put in Seattle.

Following the conclusion of every season, it's custom for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to partake in an end-of-year review and discussion with team chair Jody Allen. However, coming off a disastrous campaign in which the organization's Super Bowl aspirations shockingly diminished into a playoff-less, 7-10 effort, speculation has run rampant that Carroll's job security would be the main topic of this year's meeting.

During his final press conference of the season, Carroll expressed confidence he and general manager John Schneider would be returning for 2022, reaffirming that his conversation with Allen would be standard. The two sides reportedly got together on Thursday and, as expected, no clarity as to what it entailed was given by the team or those close to the situation—a good sign that the franchise's structure would remain status quo.

On Sunday, ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen confirmed this to be the case. Taking to Twitter, Mortensen reported that a "well-placed source" corroborated Carroll's claims that the meeting would be by the book and that "all systems are go" for Seattle to run it back with the pieces it has in place.

Interestingly, Mortensen's source grouped quarterback Russell Wilson with Carroll and Schneider as those staying put in 2022. This potentially conflicts with another report made by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Sunday, which indicated Wilson is set to "explore his options" when it comes to his future in the Pacific Northwest this offseason.

Wilson has two years remaining on a four-year, $140 million contract extension signed back in April of 2019. That, along with his no-trade clause, are two massive obstacles the Seahawks are likely unwilling to hurdle. Carroll, 70, may very well be coaching for his job this time around, so it stands to reason anything that would potentially set his team back in the short-term will be of no interest to him and anyone else dependent on immediate success.

For now, Carroll is under contract through the 2025 season, and Schneider is entering year No. 2 of an extension that locks him down through the 2027 NFL Draft. But another season like the one they just endured could spell an early exit for one or both.