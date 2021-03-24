Report: Seahawks Add OL Depth, Re-Sign G Jordan Simmons to One-Year Contract

After a relatively quiet weekend, the Seahawks have made their third move in the last 24 hours. Per Brady Henderson of ESPN, they've agreed to a reunion with guard Jordan Simmons on a one-year deal. Financial details - other than that the contract is incentive-laden based on playing time - are unknown at this time.

Beginning the offseason as a restricted free agent, Simmons was non-tendered by Seattle, thus allowing him to sign with any team he preferred. Instead, as expected, the Seahawks have circled back to bolster their depth along the offensive line.

Simmons, who turns 27 in July, is set to serve as a backup to guards Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis in 2021. He has nine starts under his belt, most recently appearing in the Seahawks' 30-20 wild-card loss to the Rams this past January.

In that game, he rotated in and out of left guard with Mike Iupati, who was playing at less than 100 percent and has since retired from the NFL. Though he struggled mightily against the daunting interior pass-rush of Los Angeles both then and in Week 16, the Seahawks have been impressed with what they've seen out of Simmons at times and view him as a valuable swing guard.

Unfortunately, they haven't been able to get eyes on him consistently, due in part to the dreaded injury bug. Undergoing multiple knee surgeries in 2018 and '19, Simmons has missed a significant amount of time, including all of the 2019 season. He found himself on the injury report once again in 2020, missing two games with a calf issue.

In 788 career snaps, Simmons has earned Pro Football Focus grades of 55.3 for his pass-blocking, and 56.9 as a run blocker.

Retaining centers Ethan Pocic and Kyle Fuller, and now signing Simmons to join Phil Haynes behind Jackson and Lewis, the Seahawks have given themselves a bit more clarity with an interior offensive line unit that severely lacked depth at the start of free agency. After they witnessed several injuries disrupt the continuity of their line last season, Simmons, if healthy, can give them some reliability in a pinch.