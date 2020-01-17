Report: Seahawks Assistant OL Coach Brennan Carroll Linked to Hawaii

Following the departure of former head coach Nick Rolovich, Seahawks assistant offensive line coach Brennan Carroll is on the short list of potential replacement options to take over at Hawaii.

According to Bruce Feldman of the Athletic, Carroll has emerged as one of the top candidates to become the Warriors new head coach. Rolovich accepted a lucrative offer from Washington State earlier this week, creating a vacancy at one of the most desirable coaching jobs in the Mountain West Conference.

Rolovich revived a Hawaii program that struggled under previous coach Norm Chow, leading the Warriors to 10 wins and a berth in the MWC Championship Game in 2019. They captured back-to-back victories in the Hawaii Bowl to cap off his four-year tenure before he opted to leave for the allure of the Pac-12.

Carroll, 40, doesn’t have any prior head coaching position at any level. However, he worked as a recruiting coordinator along with coaching receivers and tight ends at USC and Miami before joining his father Pete Carroll in Seattle.

Given his career trajectory, this could be the perfect opportunity for Carroll to become a head coach. He would be joining a program in good hands thanks to Rolovich and his prior experience recruiting California would serve him well persuading talented prospects to Hawaii.

Carroll isn’t the only notable Seahawks assistant who could be leaving for a new job. Feldman also reported assistant quarterback coach Steve Shimko will be leaving to take a tight end coaching position at Boston College.

Formerly a quarterback at Rutgers, Shimko served under current Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as an offensive assistant at Georgia before winning a NJACC National Title as offensive coordinator at Garden City Community College. He spent the past two seasons in Seattle after being hired in 2018.